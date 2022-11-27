Read full article on original website
Related
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shocks No One As This Weekend's Box Office Champion, But It Falls Short Of A Goal
As expected, there was really only one game in town this weekend at the box office. It was fully anticipated that Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be a box office juggernaut, and the only real question to be answered was about whether or not it would have the biggest theatrical opening of 2022.
Collider
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
New Movies Shake Up The Box Office On A Slow Thanksgiving Weekend, But Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Still Reigns
A handful of new movies hit theaters for Thanksgiving week, but Wakanda Forever stayed at No. 1 after a disappointing showing for Strange World.
Korea Box Office: ‘The Night Owl’ Ousts ‘Wakanda Forever’ as Top Title After Two Weeks
Period thriller “The Night Owl” lifted the South Korean box office even as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” faded. The locally-made “Owl” earned $4.85 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (Kofic). Over the five days from its Wednesday debut, the 15-rated, C-JeS Entertainment-produced title earned $6.14 million. That was enough to depose “Wakanda Forever” which enjoyed two weekends on top of the Korean chart, but took a 61% fall in its third weekend and slipped to third position. After 19 days in Korean cinemas “Wakanda” has accumulated $15.8 million, making...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Cut for Kuwait Release
An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.
msn.com
Disney's $180M animated movie bombs at box office amid CEO shake-up
As "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" continued to top the box office over the Thanksgiving holiday – earning $63 million over a five-day period -- a new Disney movie tanked at $4.2 million on Wednesday. The animated movie, "Strange World" boasted a budget of $180 million, as the disappointing results...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Says Speaking Spanish In Marvel Film “Was A Gift”
Lupita Nyong’o made her dream a reality by filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when she was able to speak Spanish. The Academy Award winner for 12 Years a Slave was born in México City to Kenyan parents. “I was so excited about it,” she said at a round table for Entertainment Weekly. “It was just a straight gift. And I was very, very happy to do it… I’ve always wanted to work in Spanish and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that that opportunity would come in Black Panther.” Nyong’o said that the Marvel movie “represents different sides of my...
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Netflix's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery racks up $15M first week in limited theatrical release ... as Disney’s Strange World flops at box office
The Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery garnered what is predicted to be a $15 million opening in its first week after a $13.3 million opening in its first five days. The box office totals were a record for Netflix, marking the streaming service's most lucrative theatrical release...
thedigitalfix.com
New Disney movie may be one of the biggest box office bombs ever
Disney is one of the most successful movie studios in the world. In its nearly 100 years of existence, the studio’s been nominated for countless Oscars, made some of the best movies of all time, and become one of the largest companies in the world. Despite this incredible success,...
Comments / 0