Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
Utah man pleas guilty after running over, killing 13-year-old boy
A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.
Man allegedly ‘spit packages of heroin and cocaine’ from his mouth while talking to SLCPD
A Salt Lake City Police Officer arrested a man for suspected drug dealing of multiple types of narcotics on Tuesday, Nov. 22, who was allegedly hiding drugs in his mouth while speaking to police.
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
Clearfield man faces capital murder charges in killings of grandparents
A Clearfield man who is accused of killing his grandparents has been formally charged at the Second Judicial District Court in Davis County on Monday, Nov. 28.
Saratoga Springs woman faces 9 criminal charges after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 25, after allegedly driving under the influence, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest. She is currently facing a total of nine charges.
Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man
SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired. “I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into...
Two women in custody after car ride on TRAX line in Ballpark neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two women were taken into custody after UTA officials say they drove in a passenger car on TRAX train tracks in the Ballpark neighborhood of Salt Lake City. The incident happened at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Utah Transit Authority...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
Woman found dead following Tooele house fire
An unidentified woman was found dead inside a Tooele residential home that caught fire early Tuesday morning.
Driver, 78, critically injured after turning into path of TRAX train in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old driver suffered critical injuries Tuesday after he turned his car into the path of a TRAX train. The accident happened at 12:15 p.m. in the Decker Lane area of West Valley City, at 3360 S. 2700 West, says a statement from Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky.
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon
PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
Man in custody after driving into Spanish Fork parade, hitting horse and rider
A man has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, Nov. 26, after he drove into Spanish Fork's lights parade and struck a horse and rider.
Woman found dead inside Tooele home after fire
TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When they got...
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
Taylorsville police: Woman arrested after ramming patrol car with stolen pickup, multi-agency response
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 32-year-old woman who allegedly rammed a police vehicle while trying to escape in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Thursday morning after a chase that ended when the truck was disabled by spike strips. Victoria Diane Nunez was initially spotted...
Missing Kearns man found safe: police
UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
