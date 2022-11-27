ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Charges dropped for 75-year-old woman accused of hiring hit man

SALT LAKE CITY — Charges against a Herriman woman accused of hiring a hit man were dismissed on Nov. 10 after the state's attorneys were not ready to move forward with a jury trial. Linda Tracy Gillman, 75, had been charged with two counts of criminal solicitation, a first-degree...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

Teen sentenced, another pleads guilty in connection with killing of 16-year-old in Lindon

PROVO — A teenager was sentenced in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old Lindon boy in August, while another pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter. On Nov. 21, Judge D. Scott Davis ordered the first teen, a 17-year-old, to remain in state Juvenile Justice and Youth Services custody in secure confinement until he is 25 years old. The judge found that removing the teen from his home and keeping him in custody was in the minor's best interest.
LINDON, UT
KSLTV

Woman found dead inside Tooele home after fire

TOOELE, Utah —Tooele police confirmed that a woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire Tuesday morning. Corporal Colbey Bently of the Tooele Police Department said the fire was near 450 W 500 S. A caller reported the fire at approximately 10:45 this morning. “When they got...
TOOELE, UT
ABC 4

Missing Kearns man found safe: police

UPDATE, 1:30 p.m.: Jody Corsey has been found safe, according to police. ORIGINAL POST: KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — The Unified Police Dept. Kearns Precinct is searching for a missing 68-year-old man. Jody Corsey, 68, was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and had a small dog...
KEARNS, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy