wwno.org
French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting New Orleans this week; see itinerary
President Emmanuel Macron of France, French First Lady Brigitte Macron and other members of the French delegation will touch down in New Orleans for a day of French Quarter touring, climate talks, and celebrating its shared Francophone culture in Louisiana on Friday afternoon. In a press briefing, the Consul General...
How Louisiana Children’s Hospital is addressing grief and trauma among youth in detention
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Here's what it featured:. More than 75% of youth at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center have experienced two or more violent deaths of loved ones before the age of 5. And experts say that their inability to process this grief can often lead to the very delinquent behaviors that put them in the system.
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot
In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
New Orleans to Baton Rouge passenger train moves forward: State seeks federal funds to fix tracks
Plans to unveil a long-awaited passenger rail line connecting New Orleans and Baton Rouge are moving forward. But first, the state of Louisiana is seeking federal funding to fix up the tracks between its two largest cities. State transportation officials are currently wrapping up engineering and financing studies of the...
