Milton, LA

How Louisiana Children’s Hospital is addressing grief and trauma among youth in detention

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Here's what it featured:. More than 75% of youth at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center have experienced two or more violent deaths of loved ones before the age of 5. And experts say that their inability to process this grief can often lead to the very delinquent behaviors that put them in the system.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot

In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
LOUISIANA STATE

