This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Here's what it featured:. More than 75% of youth at the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center have experienced two or more violent deaths of loved ones before the age of 5. And experts say that their inability to process this grief can often lead to the very delinquent behaviors that put them in the system.

