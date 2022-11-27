Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee couple decorates Hurricane Ian debris with Christmas lights
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews across Manatee County are working tirelessly to clear the remaining debris from Hurricane Ian. Even so, there are still some piles of debris waiting to be removed. Kathy and David Thomas, who live on 72nd Drive East, have such a pile of debris. Kathy...
Child's Christmas wish leads to new home for Tampa family
In a matter of months, Teresa Davila and her nine grandkids will have a new home through Habitat for Humanity.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Boat Parade set for Saturday
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The 34th Annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade sets sail Saturday, Dec. 3 in the Intracoastal Waterway. Boats will get underway at 6 p.m. The parade starts just north of the Albee Road Bridge. There are public viewing areas on the Gulf side of the waterway and restaurants opposite. The parade continues down the Intracoastal and out to the channel marker in the jetties, weather permitting, before turning around.
The Gasparilla Concours D’ Elegance Is This Weekend With Some Amazing Cars On Display
While you may have heard of a Concours d’Elegance, most people have never been to one because either its pretty expensive, or its all the way in Pebble Beach in California, which is WAY too far to travel for a car show. But thankfully the Gasparilla Concours d’Elegance solves both of those problems by being both affordable, and right here in Champa Bay! The Gasparilla event was started in 2017 by Brando and Joanne Pistorius, who called in to tell me all about our local concours, and all the places near and far that cars are coming from to be a part of this excellent event. It starts Friday with a road tour through downtown Safety Harbor, through parts of Oldsmar, and then all the rest of the festivities will be at the TPC Tampa Bay Golf Club in Lutz. Kids under 16 (because you can’t drive until you’re 16) are free, and regular admission is only $40.
Missing Palm Harbor man found, sheriff's office says
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Update: Paul Andrews was located in Dunedin, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. He has been reunited with family. A silver alert has been issued for the 72-year-old after he was last seen by a family member at around 7:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. He was leaving his house on Seton Circle near Trevor Road in Palm Harbor.
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox13news.com
Displaced Hurricane Ian victim confined to wheelchair after accident
SARASOTA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian took away a Sarasota County woman's home and her normal way of life. While dealing with the stress of being displaced, a horrible accident confined her to a wheelchair. For two months, Jade Torres and her children have been staying in temporary housing. She relies...
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ Airport approves $7 million ground transportation renovation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota-Bradenton Airport Board of Directors approved a $7 million ground transportation renovation. The funds will improve accommodations for rideshare and commercial drivers. The current rideshare parking lot is located near the corner of College Dr. and Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. With nothing but dirt and...
suncoastnews.com
Holiday season has arrived in west Pasco
It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: No master of disguise
Citizen dispute: The manager of a bar called police to report trouble with a patron who refused to produce identification before being served. The manager said staff explained to the patron that no alcohol would be served without ID. The male patron became belligerent and demanded he be served. At that point, the patron was told to leave. Several minutes later, the manager said the patron tried to return to the bar wearing different clothes, but staff told him they were calling 911 as a result. The patron left before an officer could arrive.
Mysuncoast.com
Wreaths Across America Day approaching, Sarasota National Cemetery in need of donations
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Wreaths Across America Day is every year on Dec. 17. The volunteers for the organization execute a mission to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and other cemeteries across the United States and abroad. This year, in the Suncoast, there is a significant shortage of wreaths and the organization is asking for donations.
Mysuncoast.com
Storms to the north, humid (again) on the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong thunderstorms pushed through the southeast overnight and continue in the Panhandle Wednesday morning. Over 20 tornados were reported overnight, most in Mississippi. But the storms with this cold front are running out of moisture and energy. By the time it moves across the Suncoast, we only have a 10% chance of an isolated shower or two. Our humidity increases during the day with winds out of the Southwest. The onshore flow of those winds will also push the red tide irritation toward the beaches,
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
Mysuncoast.com
MCAT announces enhancement to routes
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Area Transit is making several changes to fixed-route bus service, beginning Saturday, December 3. The changes will enhance transit service along several important corridors and provide more appealing transportation options for commuters in Manatee County. Route 2, which serves Samoset, East Bradenton and...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice Theatre says they will need $4 million in donations to repair building
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The organizers at Venice Theatre say they will need $4 million to repair the damages from Hurricane Ian. In an email to patrons. Director of Development Eric D. Watters said that normally at year’s end, they send letters asking for contribution. But this year, he noted they don’t even have a printer of envelopes. Instead they are emailing everyone with a plea and a breakdown of the catastrophic damage done to their home space.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Advisories still affecting Suncoast beaches
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As residents await results from water testing in the Suncoast, signs of red tide are still visible at Suncoast beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. According to Mote Marine Laboratory, multiple reports of respiratory irritation have been made at some beaches. There were also reports...
Mysuncoast.com
Missing woman located in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has located a woman reporting as missing and endangered. Debra Nason, a 70-year-old woman with dementia, was reported missing Sunday from an assisted living/rehabilitation facility in Sarasota. She was found later that night.
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
Woman held captive in Dover rescued; man arrested, deputies say
The agency said it received multiple calls about a woman who was being held against her will at a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota job fair features on-the-spot hiring
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The annual Hiring Day Sarasota Job fair is taking place Nov. 29. The event is hosted by 20 of Sarasota’s top employers and features on-the-spot hiring for more than 400 job openings. The event features job openings in all fields, including sales, medical, call center,...
