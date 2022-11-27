Read full article on original website
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Michigan football 2023 four-star commit flips to ACC school
Michigan’s 2023 recruiting class took a major hit Tuesday night. Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star edge defender Collins Acheampong flipped his verbal commitment from Michigan to Miami, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-7, 254-pounder was the Wolverines second-highest ranked commit in the class at No. 169 nationally, per the 247Sports Composite.
Yahoo Sports
Ohio State vs. Michigan, Part II? The CFP committee could make it happen, even if no one wants it
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Saturday night callers to 97.1 The Fan here ranged from desperate to depraved with a healthy dose of drunk sprinkled in. These were not well-adjusted folks. These were not comments full of patience of perspective. Hours prior, the Michigan Wolverines had ran over, around and...
Ohio recruit has complaint about Buckeyes
Ohio State took a significant loss on the field Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines. Arguably nearly as concerning, however, are some of the losses they have taken off the field as well. One Ohio-born recruit, offensive lineman Luke Hamilton, committed to rival Michigan on Sunday, one day after watching the...
Yahoo Sports
Tom Izzo slams Big Ten’s move to only reprimand Michigan after tunnel incident: ‘I’m completely upset’
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo is “completely upset” about the Big Ten conference’s punishment it handed down on Monday following the postgame tunnel altercation at the Michigan State-Michigan football game in Ann Arbor on Oct. 29. The conference officially fined Michigan State $100,000 and suspended eight...
CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes, 45-23, on Saturday. It was the first Michigan victory in Columbus since 2000, and Blue’s first back-to-back wins in the series in over two decades. The game might have gone differently, however, if one key play went differently. Midway through the third quarter, Ohio State faced 4-11 Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State’s major Michigan mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
fox2detroit.com
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Two More Wolverines Named Best In Big Ten Conference
Make that two more awards for the Michigan Wolverines! On Tuesday, the Big Ten conference awarded Jake Moody with the Big Ten Kicker of the Year award, and Mike Morris earned the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award. Moody has now won the award in back-to-back seasons, while...
Detroit News
Michigan basketball can't hold off No. 3 Virginia, falls in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Ann Arbor — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has had its share of thrilling battles, memorable moments and upsets over the past two decades. With the curtains closing on the interconference series after this season, Michigan looked like it was on its way to writing a fitting final chapter. Instead,...
Luke Hamilton, Avon 2024 offensive tackle, commits to Michigan; says Ohio State took him for granted
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football losing in-state prospects to Michigan after they visited for The Game will never make for good optics. Avon 2024 offensive tackle Luke Hamilton went a step further in picking the Wolverines on Sunday. Ohio State never actually extended a scholarship offer to the four-star, top-200 prospect. He chose Michigan over offers from a group that included Penn State and Tennessee, as well as several MAC programs and mid or low-tier Power 5s.
Detroit News
Michigan State guard Jaden Akins 'doubtful' for Notre Dame game
East Lansing — Michigan State guard Jaden Akins has been deemed "doubtful" by head coach Tom Izzo ahead of Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game against Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Akins underwent surgery for a stress reaction in his left foot in September and was able to rehab...
'Road to the Victors': The Heisman Trophy, the Rose Bowl and the split national championship
• Host:/producer Andrew Hammond. • Technical support: Robin Chan. • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Guest: Keith Gave, former Free Press sports writer. • Email: ahammond@freepress.com. On this episode: In this final episode, Andrew Hammond breaks down how competing bowl organizations led to a split championship. Later, we...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Michigan basketball signee has huge season-opening game
On Saturday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had a strong performance to start his senior season as he had 24 points in a 94-58 season-opening win over Trotwood-Madison. The future Wolverine had 12 points in each of half of this game and connected...
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
NBC4 Columbus
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
The Oakland Press
Assault case advances against former WWE wrestler, MSU football player Kyle Rasmussen
A former WWE wrestler and MSU football player accused of assaulting a driver from the backseat of his vehicle waived his right to a preliminary exam that had been scheduled for Monday. The case against Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, of Metamora, now heads to Oakland County Circuit Court, as bound...
Sheetz, a regional 24/7 convenience store, announces plans to come to Michigan
Sheetz, the regional family-run convenience store and gas station chain with a loyal customer base and a name that makes teenage boys giggle, announced that it aims to open stores in Michigan, an expansion of its geographical footprint from neighboring Ohio. The round-the-clock retailer said it plans to open a Detroit store...
HometownLife.com
The boys basketball rivalry between Canton, Plymouth is about to get much more personal
Canton boys basketball coach Jimmy Reddy lost one of his top assistants to rival Plymouth. So, naturally, that means lunchtime inside the physical education office at Centennial Middle School in South Lyon is about to be much more awkward starting this winter. Wait, what does that even mean?. It's true.
Detroit News
Tuesday's high school girls basketball: Grosse Pointe North downs Warren Regina
Grosse Pointe North 34, Warren Regina 23: Annabel Ayrault scored 10 for Grosse North (1-0). Talyah Beard had seven for Warren Regina (0-1). Howell 51, Midland Dow 42: Gabby Piepho scored 17 with six rebounds and Alexis Le had seven points and 10 rebounds for Howell (1-0). Jenna Butcher had 15 for Midland Dow (0-1).
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
