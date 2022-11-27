Basketball, big projects & The Beatles: It's time to catch up

Good morning and happy Monday, Memphis!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz , and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Getting back into the swing of things can be tough on a regular Monday morning, let alone the Monday morning after a holiday weekend.

So, if you're still recovering and getting caught up from Thanksgiving week, we're here to help. Here are a few of the stories you might have missed between the turkey, family time, shopping and sports. (Whew, we're tired just thinking about last week.)

While the Mid-South Coliseum's future is uncertain, it seems unlikely the venerable arena will be restored to its glory days as the concert mecca of the tri-state area. It was a destination venue for almost every significant touring rock, soul and country artist of the 1960s and '70s, at a time when Memphis was Tennessee's live-music capital. To honor that history, John Beifuss looks back at 15 memorable Mid-South Coliseum concerts , everyone from The Beatles to Elvis to Jay-Z.

Tough economic times have caused stoppages or slowdowns with some of Downtown Memphis’ largest economic development projects, while some other smaller projects have continued to plug along. In this story , Corinne Kennedy updates the status of several projects in and around Downtown.

Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield recently sat down with The Commercial Appeal to discuss what the healthcare provider's next steps are, and what the days look like now in the wake of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. You can read Micaela Watts' story here .

The Mid-South Food Bank has held the same mission for the past four decades: Change lives by eliminating hunger in the Mid-South. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Mid-South Food Bank serves about 280,000 individuals each year and continues to "see a great need for food" in the community. You can read more in this story from Jennifer Chandler.

Sports talk: Memphis basketball won ugly at the ESPN Invitational, but Penny Hardaway saw beauty in the team's performance, Mark Giannotto writes in this column .

“It’s a lot of fun because we’ve gone through it with the talent that we’ve had because the talent hasn’t wanted to play together,” Hardaway said. “To see these guys connected so early in the season is a beautiful thing. That’s how we’re winning the games we’re winning. We’re playing together.”

The Tigers finished the invitational 2-1 after a Sunday morning win against Stanford .

If you want to keep up with the latest from the Tigers, make sure to sign up for The Commercial Appeal's sports newsletter. You can sign up for that (and all the other CA newsletters) here . The Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider group text is also back this season and available only to subscribers. Click here for details on how to sign up.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Basketball, big projects & The Beatles: It's time to catch up