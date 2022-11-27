ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Basketball, big projects & The Beatles: It's time to catch up

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Good morning and happy Monday, Memphis!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz , and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Getting back into the swing of things can be tough on a regular Monday morning, let alone the Monday morning after a holiday weekend.

So, if you're still recovering and getting caught up from Thanksgiving week, we're here to help. Here are a few of the stories you might have missed between the turkey, family time, shopping and sports. (Whew, we're tired just thinking about last week.)

  • While the Mid-South Coliseum's future is uncertain, it seems unlikely the venerable arena will be restored to its glory days as the concert mecca of the tri-state area. It was a destination venue for almost every significant touring rock, soul and country artist of the 1960s and '70s, at a time when Memphis was Tennessee's live-music capital. To honor that history, John Beifuss looks back at 15 memorable Mid-South Coliseum concerts , everyone from The Beatles to Elvis to Jay-Z.
  • Tough economic times have caused stoppages or slowdowns with some of Downtown Memphis’ largest economic development projects, while some other smaller projects have continued to plug along. In this story , Corinne Kennedy updates the status of several projects in and around Downtown.
  • Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi CEO Ashley Coffield recently sat down with The Commercial Appeal to discuss what the healthcare provider's next steps are, and what the days look like now in the wake of the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade. You can read Micaela Watts' story here .
  • The Mid-South Food Bank has held the same mission for the past four decades: Change lives by eliminating hunger in the Mid-South. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Mid-South Food Bank serves about 280,000 individuals each year and continues to "see a great need for food" in the community. You can read more in this story from Jennifer Chandler.

Sports talk: Memphis basketball won ugly at the ESPN Invitational, but Penny Hardaway saw beauty in the team's performance, Mark Giannotto writes in this column .

“It’s a lot of fun because we’ve gone through it with the talent that we’ve had because the talent hasn’t wanted to play together,” Hardaway said. “To see these guys connected so early in the season is a beautiful thing. That’s how we’re winning the games we’re winning. We’re playing together.”

The Tigers finished the invitational 2-1 after a Sunday morning win against Stanford .

If you want to keep up with the latest from the Tigers, make sure to sign up for The Commercial Appeal's sports newsletter. You can sign up for that (and all the other CA newsletters) here . The Memphis Tigers Basketball Insider group text is also back this season and available only to subscribers. Click here for details on how to sign up.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal! Your support powers our ability to do important journalism, including the stories below. If you are not yet a subscriber, please consider becoming one. You can find the best deals at this site .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Basketball, big projects & The Beatles: It's time to catch up

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Why Ja Morant credited Derrick Rose after Memphis Grizzlies' win over Knicks

Pictures of Derrick Rose still hang around Memphis. Whether it's in FedExForum or a restaurant like Ching's Hot Wings, Rose's one season as a Memphis Tigers point guard is etched into the city's history. Ja Morant is now doing the same thing for the Memphis Grizzlies. The similarities between Morant and Rose go far beyond being two of the most celebrated point guards to ever play in Memphis. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
247Sports

Where do we think the Rebels will go bowling? It might surprise you.

Where will the Ole Miss Rebels go bowling and who will they play? That's about the only pertinent question remaining regarding the 2022 season. Will it be the warm-weather climate of Florida...or will it be in Tennessee, where bowl-game weather is almost always an iffy proposition? Or could it be off the strip in Las Vegas or in the Lone Star State?
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

What's next for Mississippi State?

Fresh off a win over rival Ole Miss in the 2022 Battle for the Golden Egg, Mississippi State is preparing for a bowl and working to finalize their commitment list for the December signing period. The Bulldogs' most recent commitment came from Tuscaloosa, Alabama standout offensive lineman Jayden Hobson. State now holds the verbal pledges of four offensive linemen in the class. In-state standouts Zay Alexander (Tupelo) and Malik Ellis (Laurel) join Tennessee private schooler Joe Crocker along with Hobson.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy