WCVB
Drunken driver from Massachusetts clocked at 116 mph on New Hampshire highway, police say
MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police say he was driving 116 mph on a New Hampshire highway while under the influence of alcohol. New Hampshire State Police troopers were monitoring traffic on Interstate 93 in Tilton when an officer observed a vehicle approaching at an extremely high rate of speed, police said.
Stolen gun from Vermont found during Greenfield traffic stop
Two men from different states are facing charges after Massachusetts State Police conduct a traffic stop in Greenfield last week.
Police investigating death of Beverly woman found in Salisbury river
Police are investigating the death of a Beverly woman after her body was found in a Salisbury river, away from her abandoned vehicle left on Route 95 South. According to a statement from Massachusetts State Police, troopers first found the abandoned vehicle parked just south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport at 11:20 a.m. After using personal items to identify the owner of the car as a 70-year-old Beverly woman, police checked her listed address but she was not home either.
2 Mass. drivers clocked over 100 mph in NH, charged with drunk driving
BOW, N.H. – Two Massachusetts men were arrested early Sunday morning on drunk driving charges after police say they were clocked at speeds over 100 miles per hour.New Hampshire State Police said 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor of Dorchester was caught on radar driving about 120 MPH just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 93 in Bow.After stopping Hulsoor, police charged him with aggravated driving under the influence. He is set to appear in court at a later date.Earlier in the night, the same trooper stopped Lionel Desilva, 45, of Merrimac. State police said Desilva was driving 100 MPH on I-93 in Concord.Desilva was also charged with aggravated drunk driving.
Man wearing ‘Worship Satan’ shirt robs NH gas station, tries stealing gun from officers, police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is under arrest for an alleged violent incident at a New Hampshire gas station on Saturday night. John Horrigan, 33, of Quincy, Massachusetts was charged with theft, resisting arrest and the attempted taking of a firearm from a law enforcement officer. Salem Police...
NECN
Motorcyclist Dead in Apparent Suicide After Fleeing Police Stop, DA Says
A motorcyclist was found fatally shot, apparently by suicide, after running from a police stop in Haverhill, Massachusetts Tuesday, authorities said. A detective with the Haverhill Police Department noticed the motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man from Haverhill, was not wearing a helmet when he pulled into a 7-Eleven gas station on River Street just after noon, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
capeandislands.org
More details emerge as 2nd suspect arraigned in MV heist, but many questions remain
A New Hampshire man is charged with being a fugitive from justice in connection with the armed robbery at a Martha’s Vineyard bank on November 17. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, was arrested on Friday in Connecticut and arraigned in a New Haven, Connecticut, courtroom today. Members...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities in Massachusetts reveal 4 dead infants located in apartment
Authorities in Massachusetts revealed Monday evening that they recovered 4 deceased infants from an apartment this month. According to police, at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, officers assigned to District 6 responded to a radio call to investigate a premise at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. Officers...
Homeward Bound: Missing New Hampshire dog found in Massachusetts a month after it disappeared
A dog that has been missing for almost a month was finally reunited with its owner- in another state. After escaping his Marlow, New Hampshire home and traveling across state lines, Bear the black lab was spotted roaming the town of Orange earlier this week. The North Quabbin Regional Animal Control tried unsuccessfully to trap the dog for a few days before Bear finally took the bait Tuesday morning.
Trial opens for Dylan Etheridge, charged in the death of Amber Pelletier
Jury selection in a trial for a man charged with fleeing the scene of a May 2019 crash that left one person dead kicked off Monday morning in a Boston courtroom. Dylan Etheridge, 26, faces charges of manslaughter while driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury or death, leaving the scene of a personal injury and driving under the influence resulting in serious injury.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Where Are the Toys R’ Us Locations in Massachusetts?
When Toys R' Us declared bankruptcy and announced they were closing all their stores back in 2018, I was devastated. I can remember making trips back from ether Boston or Hampton Beach, I used to beg my parents to stop at Toys R' Us on the way home at the Auburn MA. location just outside of Worcester.
WCVB
Remains found in South Boston apartment are those of 4 infants, police say
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department says the remains that were recently discovered inside a South Boston apartment are those of four infant children. On Nov. 17, officers were called to investigate a large brick building at 838 East Broadway that is separated into several apartments. Boston police said...
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
These western Massachusetts police departments received money for body-worn cameras
The Baker-Polito Administration announced $2.5 million in grant funding to increase the number of law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth to wear body-worn cameras on Monday.
iheart.com
High Supply Drops Price Of Marijuana In Massachusetts
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — There have been some growing pains for the cannabis industry as of late. Because a good amount of dispensaries are growing their own products, the cost of marijuana in Massachusetts is plummeting as businesses balance product supply and demand. Owner of Resinate Inc. in Worcester...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
