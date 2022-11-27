What channel is Washington Commanders game today vs. Falcons? (11/27/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Week 12

Read full article on original website
Jets, Zach Wilson headed for divorce, NFL insider says | ‘You think he wants to be there?’
The opinions on Zach Wilson just keep coming. People have had a lot to say about the Jets quarterback especially since his disappointing performance Week 11 headlined New York’s 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson connected on just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards and was sacked four times, good for a QB rating of just 50.8. What’s more, is the 23-year-old refused to take responsibility for his poor performance in the post-game press conference.
Giants’ John Mara will ask players about 2023 field surface choice at MetLife Stadium | We saved him the trouble
John Mara opened the door recently to something other than a new synthetic surface at MetLife Stadium for next season. Asked by the New York Daily News if the Giants would consult their players about what surface should replace the current Field Classic HD System, the co-owner of the team said that he would.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Steelers beat Colts: Eagles, Chiefs in control; Giants, Jets in wild card mix
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Indianapolis Colts, 24-17, on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 12 in the NFL. As of right now, all four NFC East teams are on course to qualify for the playoffs. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per NFL PR: “Each of the...
Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots (12/1/22) LIVE STREAM | Time, TV, Channel for NFL Thursday Night Football Week 13 on Amazon Prime
The Buffalo Bills, led by quarterback Josh Allen, meet the New England Patriots, led by quarterback Mac Jones, in an NFL Week 13 AFC East Thursday night football game on Thursday, December 1, 2022 (12/1/2022) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime’s video...
Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player
The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Eagles’ Jordan Davis gets closer to returning after injury landed him on IR
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been rehabbing with the team’s medical and training staff, trying to work his way back on the field to complete his first season in the NFL. With a move the Eagles made Wednesday, it appears Davis is getting closer to being on the field again after an ankle injury sidelined him.
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson ‘does nothing better’ than Giants’ Daniel Jones
Robert Saleh went with quarterback Mike White on Sunday, and he led the Jets to a 31-10 win over the Chicago Bears going 22 of 28 for 315 yards. So what does this mean for Wilson?. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marcus...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts receives honor for 1st time in his career
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has always been known to use his legs to create plays, eluding defenders and buying time to look for receivers downfield. That ability was on full display in last Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and it helped Hurts receive an award from the NFL for the first time in his three-year career.
N.J.’s Kenny Pickett praised for Steelers’ game-winning TD vs. Colts
A big night for Kenny Pickett. It was the fourth quarter Monday night and the Pittsburgh Steelers were third and goal trailing the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. Then, Pickett made a call that secured the victory for his team. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Pro Football...
Pro Bowl linebacker will miss game against Jets with injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one threat when they host the New York Jets Week 14. That’s because they will be placing linebacker Von Miller on injured reserve, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. He will be out for at least four games. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Bills vs. Patriots player props: Josh Allen props highlight Week 13 TNF picks
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Buffalo heads to New England to open the Week 13 slate in an AFC East clash, and we have our favorite Bills vs....
Eagles coordinator is potential head coach candidate at UNLV, report says
The Las Vegas Journal-Review reports Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could be on the short list of head coach candidates at UNLV. The Rebels’ coaching search began Monday when the school fired Marcus Arroyo following a 5-7 season. Arroyo went 7-23 in three seasons as UNLV head coach.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $150 on NFL, NBA, World Cup, and more on Thursday
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thursday is stuffed with non-stop sports action and to properly celebrate the start of December, our DraftKings promo code lets you turn a...
College Football Playoff expansion: What you need to know
It's official: The CFP is expanding in 2024. Here are answers to the biggest questions, including what the field would look like this year and what's next.
Ex-Eagles quarterbacks praise Jalen Hurts’ ability to run: ‘He’s very smart’
Jalen Hurts has headlined the Eagles’ journey to 10-1, and Philadelphia fans are feeling good heading into Week 13. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So what is it about Hurts that has made him successful this year? Former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb gave his take on...
Pair of Eagles defensive stars among top 25 NFL free agents in 2023
There’s a lot of talent in Philadelphia. That’s made pretty evident by the Eagles’ 10-1 record, but its a fact that’s been further corroborated by PFF’s top 25 2023 free agents list. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The first Javon Hargave at...
Giants had ‘pretty good’ contract discussions with Saquon Barkley | Christian McCaffrey or Dalvin Cook money coming?
The New York Giants have some notable impending free agents right now. And one of them is running back Saquon Barkley. The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Barkley is having a strong year after struggling with injuries since joining the Giants. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Giants injury report: Darius Slayton added; Who is trending toward playing vs. Commanders?
The Giants didn’t practice Thursday, so they just released a projected injury report. They’ll resume practice Friday, when they’ll also release their final injury report for Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. For now, here is the Giants’...
