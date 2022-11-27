Read full article on original website
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
4 takeaways from Dolphins' win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins secured their eighth win of the season, and fifth in a row, as they defeated the Houston Texans, 30-15, on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team has primed themselves for a tough stretch starting in Week 13 with a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on the road that kicks off a string of competitive games. With that being the case, winning a game against a team that has just one win on the year was extremely important.
NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Jets
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 12 of the NFL season reinforced some beliefs I've held for most of the year. Justin Fields, despite the need to improve as a passer, is the only thing standing between the Bears...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 top plays: Steelers top Colts on Monday Night Football
Week 12 of the NFL season has come to a close, as Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) outlasted Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) on Monday Night Football. Here were the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took the...
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The 49ers are...
Colts vs. Steelers: Inactive players for Week 12
Nick Foles QB — Ifeadi Odenigbo DE — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness) are all active despite being listed as questionable. New DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch after recently being signed from the Bengals practice squad. DE Ifeadi Odenigbo...
FOX Sports
Colts lose focus, Titans lose identity, Texans just lose: AFC South analysis
Yes, Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday mismanaged the end of Monday's 24-17 home loss to the Steelers. The Colts, at the Pittsburgh 37, were trailing by a score with all three of their timeouts inside the two-minute warning. Indianapolis wound up wasting roughly 45 seconds between the two plays that followed Michael Pittman Jr.'s fourth-down conversion.
Only the Texans are ranked lower than Broncos in NFL power rankings
After yet another loss, the Denver Broncos are now 3-8. The Chicago Bears (3-9) and Houston Texans (1-9-1) are the only teams in the league who have worse records entering Week 13 of the season. Denver’s record might not be the worst in the NFL, but on paper, they look...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers leading Colts on MNF
Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they took...
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for Wednesday's loaded slate.
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 13...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Lions are a 1-point favorite in the game. The Arizona Republic: Lions...
ACC-Big Ten Challenge 2022: Results, Schedule, With Game Times, TV, Point Spreads
The ACC has jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge with Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State all losing for the Big Ten. There are six more games on Wednesday. Here are the first eight summaries, plus the full schedule with game times and TV information, and the latest on the point spreads.
