ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names 1 NFL Coach She Truly Loves

Erin Andrews has covered a lot of NFL head coaches over the course of her career. Of course, some are better than others, both in the coaching department and in the just being a good human being department. Few are as good as Brian Daboll. The FOX NFL sideline reporter...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Performance Sunday

Longtime NFL on FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw often sparks some reactions on social media for his performance. Bradshaw, a legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has been trending on social media on Sunday afternoon. The Hall of Fame quarterback was part of FOX's pregame show on Sunday, per usual. He's also been...
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Video: Former NFL Star Punches Man Outside CVS

A former NFL star had a troubling incident outside of a CVS in Los Angeles this weekend. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens was involved in an incident outside of a convenience store. "Terrell Owens knocked out a man outside a CVS...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior

NFL star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. created headlines over the weekend when an airline removed him from a flight outbound out of Miami, citing his combative behavior and inability to stay conscious. Beckham’s lawyer, Daniel Davilier, defended his client and shifted the blame for the incident onto “an overzealous flight attendant.” The statement, obtained by Read more... The post Odell Beckham Jr. reveals defense of disgusting behavior appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL World Believes Head Coach Will Be Fired Tomorrow

An NFL head coach is going to be fired on Monday. That's what the NFL world is believing following Sunday afternoon's results, anyway. The Denver Broncos lost to the Sam Darnold-led Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Most of the NFL world believes first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be fired on Monday.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Odell Beckham Jr’s Cowboys Status Gets An Update

Odell Beckham Jr. is being pursued by a few teams. Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the best wide receiver talents out there. Unfortunately for OBJ, he has yet to find a team as of late. He is still recovering from an injury, and teams are still evaluating whether or not to take him. Furthermore, he was recently part of a bizarre controversy.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy