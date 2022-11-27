Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
WOWT
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 2 hours ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Hundreds without power Tuesday afternoon in Omaha
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Bond at $500,000 for man arrest for assault on an officer
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
WOWT
1 in custody after teen girl stabbed in Omaha
Fans gathered to welcome Matt Rhule to the University of Nebraska. Search continues for Cari Allen, warrant out for suspect's arrest. Omaha nonprofit works to lift up others through the arts. Updated: 6 hours ago. One local nonprofit focused on art is asking for help on Giving Tuesday. 6:30 Matt...
WOWT
Second 13-year-old arrested in shooting that killed other 13-year-old
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 1 hour ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha teen facing charges in death of 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. -- According to OPD, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the murder of Lenny Rodriguez. Officials said the suspect has been booked for first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence. OPD said the suspect was already detained at the Douglas...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
WOWT
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's homeless. Flags at half staff to honor Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin. Updated: 1 hour ago. Flags in Nebraska will be flown at...
WOWT
Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m. When they arrived at 51st and Ames streets, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time. She was taken to...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
kfornow.com
Two Men Jailed Following Central Lincoln Narcotics Bust
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Two men are in jail, after a search warrant served Monday afternoon in a central Lincoln neighborhood uncovered drugs and cash. Police were called around 3:30pm Monday to the 2400 block of Lynn Street, where an officer saw Blake Jones, 40, show up in a vehicle and left a short time later. A traffic stop was made and a probable cause search found 114.7 grams of marijuana and $1,264 in cash. Officers then served the warrant at a home and found just over three grams of suspected methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; driver cited on suspicion of DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which occurred a little after 2:30 a.m. The 19-year-old driver was on Highway 77 and...
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
Kansas Man Charged with Kidnapping a Nebraska Mother Last Seen at Her Home
Authorities put out an arrest warrant on Wednesday for Aldrick Scott, 47, accusing him of kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, according to Omaha World-Herald in a Friday report. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for information on the missing woman’s and the suspect’s whereabouts. They have said that Allen, a local woman from Omaha, was last seen Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. This was at her home near 168th and Blondo Streets.
KETV.com
Teenager critically injured in stabbing Sunday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person on Sunday evening. Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to a "nature unknown" call near 51st Street and Ames Avenue, according to authorities. At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old female with multiple stab wounds, Omaha...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police find meth, marijuana in search of car and home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two men are behind bars after being found with 114 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of methamphetamine on Monday, Lincoln Police say. Officers were getting ready to search a home near 25th and Lynn Streets about 3:30 p.m., when they saw a man pull up in a vehicle and leave a short time later, according to police.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Update: Snow moving out
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause. Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case. Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles. Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch starts Wednesday. Updated: 2 hours ago. The program sends a truck out to provide food to Omaha's...
News Channel Nebraska
Some power outages, slick spots in Metro
Little snow but plenty of plows spreading salt and sand in and around Omaha. For the most part the snow that hit other parts of the state stayed north and west of the Metro. High winds ripped across the area as a winter weather advisory was scheduled to last through late afternoon.
Comments / 0