Daily Delivery: Nebraska AD Trev Alberts either wasted time or money in hiring Matt Rhule as coach
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Nebraska athletics director Trev Alberts tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the Corhuskers' new coach, raising some questions. Why was Alberts in a hurry to fire Scott Frost on September 11 instead of waiting two weeks later and saving $7.5 million in buyout money, only to wait 10 weeks to hire a coach fired from an NFL job on October 11. If Alberts planned to hire after NU's season, there was no rush to fire Frost, and did he really make runs at K-State coach Chris Klieman and Kansas coach Lance Leipold, only to be rebuffed? There are so many questions about this process that it's hard to make sense of it.
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
This City Will Give You a Reason Not to Fly Over Nebraska
This is the latest for our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Want some trivia for your next social gathering? Ask the question “Where is Scottsbluff?” and for a bonus round, “What is the topography of Nebraska?” More than likely, you will get confused glances and amused head shakes. Or you will get the response “Isn’t Nebraska just… flat?”And that’s where they’re wrong. Nebraska has quite a varied topography especially in the western part of the state where the badlands crash against the prairie. Towering bluffs become the backdrop for miles of pine forest, contrasting with the wide-open...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions
Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
Nebraska Volleyball Slated to Host First and Second NCAA Tournament Rounds
The road to Omaha for Nebraska volleyball begins in Lincoln. The Huskers will begin NCAA Tournament play at home this week. As announced on the selection show Sunday evening, NU is the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will open play against Delaware State on Thursday. The winner...
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
WOWT
Outages reported as winds, cold roll through Omaha-metro
An icy mix of freezing drizzle and slight snow expected across the metro this morning into the early afternoon. Snow winding down by early evening. Homeowners want a stoplight at a busy intersection. Giving Tuesday: How to help Omaha-metro organizations. Updated: 8 hours ago. Marjorie Moss of SHARE Omaha talks...
iheart.com
Nebraska Regents to Consider Raising Room and Board Rates
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska Regents will consider raising room and board rates at their meeting later this week. During Friday's meeting, the Regents will consider increasing room and board rates by 3% each year now through the 2025-2026 school year for standard double-occupancy rooms. UNL students can expect to pay roughly $13,500 by the 2025 school year, UNK students can expect to pay just over $12,000 by that time, while UNO students will see rates increase by about 3.5% each year. Multiple factors go into how much a student will pay, including the length of their leases and which facility they live in.
