41nbc.com

3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray

GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
GRAY, GA
wgxa.tv

Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after calls to 911 about two men shooting at eachother

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man they say was connected to a shooting Monday. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to the Indian Oaks Apartments area just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired. Callers told law enforcement two men were possibly shooting at each other. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say Rickey Collier, Jr. ran away from them. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

64-year-old man killed in fatal car crash in Baldwin County, passenger in serious condition

BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Man killed in single vehicle accident

BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified

MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
WARNER ROBINS, GA

