PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man they say was connected to a shooting Monday. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to the Indian Oaks Apartments area just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired. Callers told law enforcement two men were possibly shooting at each other. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say Rickey Collier, Jr. ran away from them. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

FORT VALLEY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO