Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
3 arrested on multiple charges following Monroe County traffic stop
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three people are in custody after being pulled over in Monroe County Tuesday. A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release says drug investigators stopped a white Chevrolet Malibu near the Monroe County Achievement Center on Highway 41 South just before 3 p.m. Investigators say...
Driver crashes into Magnolia State Bank in Gray
GRAY, Ga. — A car crashed into the Magnolia State Bank on Bill Conn Parkway and West Clinton Street in Gray. People at the scene say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. A manager says a Jeep veered left across lanes of traffic on Clinton Street, went through...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Subject inside post office seeking warmth; domestic violence inside vehicle; man jumps on vehicle on Hwy 138 breaking windshield
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Accident – South...
wgxa.tv
Police: Man arrested in Fort Valley after calls to 911 about two men shooting at eachother
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Police in Fort Valley have arrested a man they say was connected to a shooting Monday. In a post on Facebook, the Fort Valley Police Department says their officers were called to the Indian Oaks Apartments area just before 3 p.m. Monday about shots fired. Callers told law enforcement two men were possibly shooting at each other. Once officers arrived on the scene, they say Rickey Collier, Jr. ran away from them. He was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
3 men arrested in connection to string of car break-ins
MONROE COUNTY, Ga — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three men regarding a recent string of car break-ins. Jaeson Collins and Brandon Houser, both 21, and Dontavious Houser, 19, all of Macon, committed the crimes early Friday, checking for locked cars, according to police.
wgxa.tv
Bibb deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Bibb County deputies say a hit-and-run driver injured a pedestrian Sunday night along Gray Hwy. The crash happened sometime after 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Woodlawn Dr. intersection. That's close to the Store Space Self Storage facility on Gray Hwy. Deputies say first responders...
WMAZ
Customers share experiences after Warner Robins auto shop owner's arrest
Logan Simmons was arrested last week on felony counts of theft by conversion. He's free on $18,000 bond.
WMAZ
GBI: Cause of death unknown, Clayton County inmate dies after struggle with officers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an inmate death at the Clayton County Jail. GBI officials said 38-year-old inmate Terry Lee Thurmond made an attempt to jump from the second floor Monday. As officers tried to stop him, officials said a struggle happened. During...
wgxa.tv
Troopers: Driver dead, passenger seriously hurt in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A person is dead after a wreck in Baldwin County Sunday afternoon. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened on Deepstep Road near O'Quinns Pond Road, in Baldwin County, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Ranger was traveling east on Deepstep Road at a high rate of speed when the driver left the roadway and hit a tree.
64-year-old man killed in fatal car crash in Baldwin County, passenger in serious condition
MACON, Ga. — A fatal car crash on Sunday in Milledgeville left one man dead and a woman in critical condition, according to Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple. 64-year-old William Keith Duncan was killed in a car accident on Deepstep Road in Baldwin County when his Ford Ranger traveling east at a high rate of speed left the roadway and hit a tree. The accident occurred around 5:30 on Sunday.
27-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash with tractor trailer early Monday morning
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died early Monday morning after a crash involving a tractor trailer in Twiggs County. 27-year-old Jesse James Graham of Chauncey was identified as the driver of the motorcycle, according to Twiggs County Coroner Harold Reece. Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Michum said they believe...
41nbc.com
GSP works deadly crash in Baldwin County
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – In Baldwin County, Georgia State Patrol worked a fatal crash on Deepstep Road near Oquincy Road. GSP says troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 Sunday evening. An investigation shows a Ford Ranger was speeding and heading east when it left the road and hit a tree.
41nbc.com
Man killed in single vehicle accident
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle traffic collision that occurred in the 5800 block of Thomaston Road. According to a press release it happened around 2:00a.m., Sunday morning. It was reported that a driver of a vehicle was headed...
Woman charged with murder after stabbing husband to death in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman is in police custody after fatally stabbing her husband over the weekend, police say. Officers say they found Tameka Scrivens, 42, performing CPR on her husband at the Regal Forest Apartments just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
52-Year-Old Leon James Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Macon. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Georgia teens charged for killing man during robbery
Three Georgia teenagers were arrested and charged with murder and gang-related charges for allegedly murdering a man on October 29 in Cochran, Georgia.
WALB 10
No one injured after 2 Cordele siblings exchanged gunfire in a McDonald’s parking lot
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has received an update on the case of two siblings being arrested after a Saturday altercation led to a shooting. Police responded to the area of Greer Street and 16th Avenue Saturday afternoon after a shooting. Quendarius Robinson, 28, of Macon, was arrested on multiple...
Driver killed in single-car wreck in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver on Thomaston Road. The call came in around 2 a.m. on Sunday. According to a release, the driver was heading east on Thomaston Road near the 5800 block when he lost control of the vehicle.
Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of theft
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins auto shop owner accused of bilking customers has been arrested. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, they've arrested owner Logan Randall Simmons on six theft charges. Houston County jail records show that Simmons was arrested last Monday, November 21, and released...
Woman searching for her brother finds out he died in Clayton County Jail
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who said she had been searching for her brother for days found out he had died inside the Clayton County Jail. Laterral England said her brother, Terry Lee Thurmond, left his phone at her house on Thanksgiving, and she hadn’t heard from him since.
Comments / 0