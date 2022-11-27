Read full article on original website
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
fox5dc.com
Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County causing widespread power outages
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. - There are widespread power outages reported across part of Montgomery County after a small plane crashed into power lines on Sunday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Rothbury Drive and Goshen Road in the Montgomery Village area of Gaithersburg. According to...
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Rescued After Crashing Into Power Lines; Power Restored to Most Residents
The pilot and passenger of a small plane that crashed into a power line tower near Goshen Road and Rothbury Drive in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village around 5:30pm on Sunday were successfully rescued without incident by EMS personnel using two specialty crane/boom trucks just after midnight on Monday. According to Maryland State Police, the pilot was identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. and the passenger was identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The plane was also removed from the power lines early Monday morning.
Officials: 'Best outcome' after two rescued from small aircraft crash into transmission tower
BALTIMORE - A pilot and passenger are recovering after spending about seven hours dangling in their small aircraft in a power transmission tower.A single-engine Mooney M20J crashed into Pepco tower lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Maryland State Police identified the occupants of the plane as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C., and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. The two were rescued roughly seven hours later, around 12:30 a.m., with Williams being brought down from the plane first, followed shortly after by Merkle. Officials said the original...
Route 1 reopened in Stafford after ‘police activity’
UPDATE: All lanes on Route 1 have now been reopened at Potomac Creek Drive, according to VDOT. STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound and southbound traffic on Route 1 are closed in Stafford County near Potomac Creek Drive due to police activity. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a detour, which will take […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed
Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle crashes into home on Harford Road
GLEN ARM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a residence in Glen Arm. The crash was reported at around 7 a.m. in the 10900-block of Harford Road. Initial reports indicate that a vehicle crashed into a home with the occupant still inside, according to the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
mocoshow.com
Pilot and Passenger Identified; Maryland State Police Release Additional Information on Sunday Night Plane Crash in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are on the scene of a single engine plane crash in Montgomery County where rescue efforts are underway. The plane involved is a Mooney Mike 20P single engine plane. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, D.C. The passenger is identified as Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana. Both the pilot and the passenger are reportedly unharmed inside the aircraft awaiting rescue.
DC man killed in crash while loading back of his vehicle
WASHINGTON — A man in his 70s was killed in a crash while he was loading or unloading the back of his vehicle, the Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 900 block of K Street, Northeast. Investigators claim that around 1:30 p.m., a...
mocoshow.com
Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Revealed As Cause For Monday Morning Fire
In an update to yesterday’s fire on the 3900 block of Denfeld Ave in Kensington, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) have determined that improperly discarded smoking materials and cardboard boxes on the deck were the cause of a fire that caused approximately $60K in damages. One adult suffered minor injuries trying to move the cardboard boxes away from the house.
Two Dead After Vehicle Flips Several Times In Violent Maryland Crash
Two young adults are dead after a violent crash in Baltimore, authorities say. A 23-year-old woman and 22-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle they were traveling in flipped over several times near the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway on Sunday, Nov. 27, according to Baltimore police.
Woman Fatally Struck While Removing Dangerous Debris From Roadway ID'd
Police have identified the woman killed in a collision in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Katelin Rodriguez, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene after the collision that occurred around 8:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road, according to Prince George's County police.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police: Pilot And Passenger Transported To Area Hospital After Successful Rescue Operation In Montgomery Co.
Per the Maryland State Police: The pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that crashed yesterday into a power line tower in Montgomery County have been rescued and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The pilot is identified as Patrick Merkle, 66, of Washington, D.C. He was...
1 injured after shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 5:04 p.m. — Police said that the victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening. The victim was still in the hospital. MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the Mount Vernon District. Police said that the shooting took place in the 8500 block of Hyman Way. The […]
WJLA
Traffic Alert: MDOT warns of looming congestion on DC area roads
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Maryland Department of Transportation is warning Washington, D.C. area drivers of impending congestion Sunday. "Congestion is expected on I-95, I-270 and MD 295 as people return from #Thanksgiving trips," the agency tweeted. "If possible, avoid driving between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m." Millions of people...
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah County: Winchester man dies from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
A Winchester man was killed when his vehicle, which was suffering from an apparent mechanical issue, was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 81. The crash occurred on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 270 mile-marker in Shenandoah County, according to Virginia State Police. A...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Announces It’s Monitoring The Situation; Message About School Impacts to Come Later
MCPS has announced it is “monitoring the situation concerning the large power outage in many areas of the county. Any message about impacts to school operations will come later as more information becomes available.” after a plane crashed has led to widespread power outages across the county. The...
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
bethesdamagazine.com
Gaithersburg plane crash: Pilot’s 911 calls released
Montgomery County police released 911 calls made by the pilot who crashed a small plane into power lines Sunday in Montgomery Village. Both people onboard survived, with one patient released from the hospital on Monday. Pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, explained what had occurred to the 911 dispatcher. “I’ve flown into...
