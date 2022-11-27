ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boys basketball preview: King’s Fork begins season at No. 1; Maury, Woodside, Menchville and Catholic round out the top five

757Teamz Top 15 1. King’s Fork The Bulldogs return four starters and 10 players from a team that finished 24-1. Coach Rick Hite said this team has talent, depth and toughness. “We have really amazing chemistry,” he said. “We have quality leadership from within. I love this bunch and can’t wait to see where it ends up.” The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Samuel Brannen, 6-foot-3 senior guard ...
Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates

Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
EGMS basketball set for season opener

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The 2022-23 Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Knights Varsity Boys’ Basketball team consists of 11 players. The team will open the season at Shady Spring Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chapmanville Middle School Showcase. The post EGMS basketball set for season opener appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
