Boys basketball preview: King’s Fork begins season at No. 1; Maury, Woodside, Menchville and Catholic round out the top five
757Teamz Top 15 1. King’s Fork The Bulldogs return four starters and 10 players from a team that finished 24-1. Coach Rick Hite said this team has talent, depth and toughness. “We have really amazing chemistry,” he said. “We have quality leadership from within. I love this bunch and can’t wait to see where it ends up.” The Bulldogs are led by senior guard Samuel Brannen, 6-foot-3 senior guard ...
Back together: Glenville’s youth football run set in motion its high school dominance
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One time, Damarion Witten asked to move from quarterback to center. An 11-year-old playing for a youth championship in Florida with the Glenville Elite Panthers, Witten knew the importance of the exchange to start every play. No one else volunteered, so he asked to do it after an injury led to the regular center’s unavailability. Glenville Elite went on to win its first of three national championships with a group of kids who have grown into the high school football team seeking Glenville’s first OHSAA state championship Saturday night in Canton.
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Buzz: Trade Rumors, Osman, Allen, Injury Updates
Rounding up the latest NBA buzz surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, including trade rumors and injury updates. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert are both questionable for the Cavaliers’ matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland is already without Kevin Love in the frontcourt because of a thumb injury. Detroit has several players questionable as well with rookie Jaden Ivey among those uncertain to play.
Round 2 goes to the Raptors: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second time since opening night, the Cavaliers headed home from Toronto in defeat following a 100-88 rout by the Raptors. The two clubs will meet twice in Cleveland before the end of the season and could potentially match up in the playoffs with the hope that both sides would be at full strength if and when that happens.
Inside Nova
Nov. 28 high school boys basketball roundup: Hylton tops Osbourn on Shaun Farmer's buzzer beater
HYLTON 55, OSBOURN 53: Junior guard Shaun Farmer scored off a layup at the buzzer on an assist from Amare Grimes as the visiting Bulldogs won their season opener Monday. Farmer finished with a game-high 20 points and Cornell Houston added 13. For Osbourn, Tay Faison and Trey Terrell had...
OHSAA 2022-23 Division I wrestling preview: 15 teams to watch this season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As high school football season comes to a conclusion, winter sports are swinging into full gear. That means it’s wrestling time in Northeast Ohio. The cleveland.com area is home to some of the most competitive wrestling programs and biggest wrestling recruits in the country. The name at the top of that list is St. Edward, which will defend its state tournament and state duals crowns and once again run the gantlet against the area’s other top squads.
Girls Basketball Roundup: Stull’s double-double guides Princeton to victory
Princeton – Maddie Stull opened the season with a double-double, scoring 21 points and hauling in 12 rebounds as Princeton opened its season with a 55-34 win over regional foe Riverside Tuesday night at Princeton Senior High School. Stull was efficient from the charity stripe, canning 9 of 12...
EGMS basketball set for season opener
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The 2022-23 Eastern Greenbrier Middle School Knights Varsity Boys’ Basketball team consists of 11 players. The team will open the season at Shady Spring Middle School on Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Chapmanville Middle School Showcase. The post EGMS basketball set for season opener appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
