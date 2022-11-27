ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has moved the Dec. 11 game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.” The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS. It will be the second meeting between quarterbacks and 2020 draft classmates Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. They faced each other in Miami during their rookie season. Tagovailoa, who went fifth overall to the Dolphins, has bragging rights after a 29-21 over the Chargers, who took Herbert with the sixth-overall selection. This will be the Chargers’ third Sunday night appearance of the season. They had fourth-quarter leads against San Francisco on Nov. 13 and Kansas City on Nov. 20 before losing. The Bolts also are scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night on Jan. 1 in Week 17, but with the defending Super Bowl champions decimated by injuries, that game also could be flexed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots

BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game

Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne

Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF

Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss

Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF

Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 12: Chiefs' major weakness unveiled; Broncos star CB in slump

The NFL certainly had an interesting Week 12 slate of games, including a record number of comebacks. Sunday was the first time in NFL history that four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation. In all, five games were decided by a game-winning score in the final two minutes of regulation or in overtime this week.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Five wildest moments from NFL Week 12: Raiders flagged for karate, Tom Brady has 218-game streak ended

Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season wasn't wild, it was insane. We had one-handed, game-tying touchdowns with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, upset victories and a couple of bold head coaches who decided to go for two points and the win instead of kicking the game-tying extra point. I mean, Sunday was the first time in NFL history when four teams won after trailing by seven-plus points in the final two minutes of regulation!
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Sports

NFL Week 12 live updates: Steelers taking on Colts on MNF

Week 12 of the NFL season comes to a close with Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) playing host to Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) on Monday Night Football. Here are the top plays!. What an interception!. After the Steelers took an early 3-0 lead, they ball...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed

Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.

