Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Report: Ex-Husker Jake Peetz could be in line to join Matt Rhule's coaching staff as QB coach
There could potentially be at least one former Husker on Nebraska’s coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Husker walk-on Jake Peetz (2003-2005) is expected to Matt Rhule in Lincoln. However, HuskerOnline has learned the deal with Peetz is not done and could be contingent on whether Mickey Joseph is part of the full-time staff.
Marcus Satterfield Leaves For Nebraska
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is leaving South Carolina and will join Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule.
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
Report: Rhule set to hire former Carolina, Baylor defensive assistant
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made a hire, bringing on long-time assistant and former recruiting coordinator Evan Cooper. The move, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, reunites Cooper with Rhule. Cooper previously served as an assistant coach under Rhule with the Carolina Panthers, but was let go a few weeks after Rhule was fired by the franchise.
Matt Rhule set to add Ed Foley to Husker staff per report
One of Matt Rhule’s long-time assistant coaches is expected to follow him to Lincoln, according to a national report. Ed Foley, who worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and with the Carolina Panthers will join the program according to a report by FOX’s Bruce Feldman. The 55-year-old Foley...
The Weekly Rundown: The start of the Matt Rhule era begins at Nebraska
We'll officially turn the page on Monday to a new chapter of Nebraska football when Matt Rhule is introduced as the Huskers' new head coach.
NBC Sports
Report: Jake Peetz is expected to depart Rams to join Matt Rhule’s Nebraska staff
New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is bringing one of his former NFL assistants with him to Lincoln. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, current Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Rhule’s staff at Nebraska — Peetz’s alma mater — as quarterbacks coach and another undetermined staff role.
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has knee surgery, out rest of season
Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts had surgery for a right knee injury on Tuesday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Arthur Smith.
WOWT
4:30 Matt Rhule comes to Nebraska as new Husker Head Coach
New Head Football Coach Matt Rhule said he's looked up to Coach Osborne and others like him in the era, who went to battle on the field, then shook hands. New head coach Matt Rhule speaks on his plan for the Huskers. Matt Rhule contract worth $72M over 8 years.
Moren’s No. 11 Hoosiers continue building on recent success
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Coach Teri Moren spent nine seasons patiently constructing her program at Indiana. She worked hard to convince prep stars and transfers to take a chance on the Hoosiers, placed a premium on developing bonds and skills and carefully pieced it all together. Now, Indiana finds...
