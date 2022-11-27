There could potentially be at least one former Husker on Nebraska’s coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, former Husker walk-on Jake Peetz (2003-2005) is expected to Matt Rhule in Lincoln. However, HuskerOnline has learned the deal with Peetz is not done and could be contingent on whether Mickey Joseph is part of the full-time staff.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO