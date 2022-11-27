Read full article on original website
Unrest outside Iran-US World Cup game, while Senegal return to knockout stage
Security outside the Al-Thumama stadium in Doha stopped our journalists from filming as clashes erupted between rival Iranian supporters after the Iran-USA game. Football fans opposed to the Iranian regime were attacked by pro-regime supporters. Meanwhile on the pitch, the US, England, Senegal and the Netherlands all sealed their spot in the last 16.
World Cup: Shock Tunisia win over France after Deschamps tries to rest stars
A spirited Tunisia beat France 1-0 after Les Bleus manager Didier Deschamps decided to rest his top talent and field a largely second-choice side, since they had already booked their place in the knockouts. France played a lot of inept football until the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann came off the bench, giving Tunisia a well-deserved win – but Australia's win over Denmark means Tunisia go home. Read FRANCE 24's liveblog below to see how the match unfolded.
Senegal supporters rejoice as team go through to World Cup knockouts in Qatar
Senegal are through to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a sensational 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Also, lawyers are striking in Chad over a mass trial of detained anti-government protesters following deadly demonstrations in late October. And the convicted murderer of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed. Just days after South Africa's top court ordered his release from jail, Janusz Walus was attacked at a correctional centre in Pretoria.
Germany knocked out of the World Cup despite win, Japan advances to final 16
Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup when they beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 on Thursday with two quick-fire goals and advanced to the last 16 along with their beaten opponents. Going into the halftime break 1-0 down and on course for an early World Cup exit,...
England hammer Wales while US edge out Iran to head into last 16
Christian Pulisic bundled the ball home at a cacophonous Al Thumama Stadium as the United States stormed into the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday by beating Iran 1-0 while England cruised into the knockout stages after thrashing Wales 3-0. Pulisic's 38th minute goal proved enough for the Americans to...
France's Frappart to be first woman referee at men's World Cup
France's Frappart is one of three women referees among the 36 selected for the tournament in Qatar, alongside Rwandan official Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita. Three other female officials have travelled to the World Cup as assistant referees. For the 38-year-old Frappart, refereeing her men's World Cup match is...
Netherlands, Senegal clinch victories to reach World Cup knockouts
Kalidou Koulibaly sent Senegal into the World Cup knockouts for just the second time in their history with Tuesday's dramatic 2-1 win over Ecuador, while the Netherlands finished top of Group A after toppling host nation Qatar 2-0. The Netherlands' dominant victory over Qatar meant only a win would see...
Tour de France 2024 final moved to Nice ahead of Paris Olympics
The final stage of the Tour De France, traditionally held on Paris's Champs Elysees, will be moved to the southern city of Nice in 2024 when the capital hosts the Olympics, the southern city's mayor confirmed on Thursday. "It's with some emotion that I am announcing the final stage of...
France overwhelming favourites in final group stage match against Tunisia
France go into their third group stage match against Tunisia as overwhelming favourites, having already secured their place in the knockout rounds with their impressive victories over Australia and Denmark. Les Bleus take on Tunisia on Wednesday after a sparkling run of form that shows them to be top contenders...
Frenchwoman to become first female to referee men's World Cup football match
Stephanie Frappart's appointment as match referee for Thursday's crunch World Cup clash between Germany and Costa Rica is a step forward for women in a "sexist sport", according to Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez. Frenchwoman Frappart will make history as she leads the first all-female refereeing team at a...
Airbus agrees to pay millions to close Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
Airbus and the French financial prosecution office have agreed to settle an investigation related to bribery in Libya and Kazakhstan more than a decade ago, with the planemaker paying a fine of about 16 million euros, the two parties said at a court hearing on Wednesday. The settlement, approved by...
French baguette voted onto UN World Cultural Heritage list
The baguette – a mix of wheat flour, water, yeast, salt and a pinch of savoir-faire, and as much a symbol of France as the Eiffel Tower – has gained UNESCO recognition as the UN body on Wednesday voted to include the "artisanal know-how and culture of baguette bread" on its list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.
Jailed Belarus activist Kolesnikova in intensive care: allies
"Maria is in the emergency hospital in Gomel, in the intensive care unit," said the press service of fellow opposition politician Viktor Babaryko. Maria Kolesnikova was part of a trio of women -- with Veronika Tsepkalo and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya -- who led historic demonstrations against Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko. Kolesnikova,...
Lights go out on Hungary stadiums, theatres as energy crisis bites
Székesfehérvár (Hungary) (AFP) – Rocketing energy bills are forcing Hungary to shutter libraries, theatres, swimming pools and even its new football stadiums for winter. The state-of-the-art grounds -- symbols of right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 12 years in power -- are among a long list of buildings no longer able to cope with rising energy prices in the central European country.
French baguettes get UNESCO heritage status
The bread sticks, with their crusty exterior and soft middle, have remained a quintessential part of French life long after other stereotypes like berets and strings of garlic have fallen by the wayside. The UN agency granted "intangible cultural heritage status" to the tradition of making the baguette and the...
EU chief Charles Michel heads to China amid Covid protests crackdown
EU chief Charles Michel set off for Beijing on Tuesday, maintaining plans to meet President Xi Jinping despite the turmoil of large-scale protests in major Chinese cities against Covid lockdowns. Earlier in the day, China's top security body, the ruling Communist Party's Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, had called...
Ivory Coast trial set to begin over 2016 terrorist attack on tourist beach
Eighteen people go on trial in Ivory Coast on Wednesday accused of involvement in one of West Africa's bloodiest jihadist attacks -- a machine-gun assault on a beach resort in 2016 that left 19 dead. But only four of the 18 will be physically present for the long-awaited proceedings in...
Live: European Union members near deal on Russian oil price cap
EU member states are close to agreeing on a $60 dollar per barrel Russian oil price cap. Meanwhile, air raid alerts were issued across all of Ukraine on Thursday as officials warned that Russia was preparing a new wave of missile and drone strikes. Follow our blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
