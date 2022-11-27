Senegal are through to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar after a sensational 2-1 victory over Ecuador. Also, lawyers are striking in Chad over a mass trial of detained anti-government protesters following deadly demonstrations in late October. And the convicted murderer of anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed. Just days after South Africa's top court ordered his release from jail, Janusz Walus was attacked at a correctional centre in Pretoria.

2 DAYS AGO