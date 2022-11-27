Read full article on original website
Video: U.S. National Anthem At World Cup Is Going Viral
It's win or go home time for the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If the United States defeats Iran this afternoon, the team will advanced to the Round of 16. However, if the United States Men's National Team falls, the team will be eliminated from competition. Just...
Soccer player, who spent 9 months last year suspended for doping violation, sent home from World Cup after fight with manager
Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana fought with his manager Rigobert Song over the team's playing style, according to Marca.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Mexico’s Andres Guardado rips Canelo Alvarez for ‘silly’ Lionel Messi threat
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez does not represent the Mexican national team’s sentiment about Lionel Messi. One day after the legendary boxer threatened Argentina’s soccer megastar, Mexico’s captain at the World Cup, Andres Guardado, dismissed the comments as “silly.” As is customary between opponents after games, Guardado exchanged jerseys with Messi after Mexico’s 2-0 loss to Argentina on Saturday. After video surfaced of the Argentinian team celebrating in the locker room, Alvarez, who is Mexican, accused Messi of deliberately stepping on the Mexican jersey Guardado gave him. “I know the person Messi is,” Guardado told reporters, per Argentinian broadcaster TyC Sports. “It’s a...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
President Jair Bolsonaro has dropped out of sight because he 'can't wear pants' due to a skin infection, Brazil's vice president says
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been keeping a very low profile since he lost the election against Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on October 30.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, Yellen says. The caveat: it can't use Western insurance, finance and maritime services.
India can buy as much Russian oil as it likes, US Treasury Secretary Yellen told Reuters. However, India can't use Western shipping, insurance, and financial services in such deals, she said. It would be tough for heavily sanctioned Russia to find substitutes for such Western services, she said. India can...
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Iran vs. USA: Final score, highlights and reactions
It's simple for the USMNT and Iran: Win and advance to the knockout round. Lose and go home. The United States came out on top, defeating Iran, 1-0. Check out the top moments and biggest plays from the Tuesday action.
‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’
A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
worldboxingnews.net
Marcos Maidana, Sergio Aguero respond to Canelo over Leo Messi
Former boxer Marcos Maidana and footballer Sergio Aguero responded to Canelo Alvarez over his attack on Lionel Messi. The Argentinian legends defended Messi after Canelo claimed the Paris St. Germain star kicked a Mexico shirt after their World Cup victory. Canelo went off on one earlier in the week. In...
Cocaine Bricks in a Huge $7M Bust Were Stamped With the YouTube Logo
South American drug traffickers are taking YouTube monetization to an entirely new level. Authorities in Uruguay recently seized 444 kilos of cocaine, of which several bricks were stamped with the YouTube logo. Other packages had stickers of the YouTube logo plastered on them. The cocaine was discovered in the central...
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off in standoff with far-right government
The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at twice, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
