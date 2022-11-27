ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

By Sam Cooper
Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
ATLANTA, GA
WWL-TV

Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates latest on tight end Arik Gilbert ahead of SEC championship game against LSU

ATHENS — Georgia may not have a former LSU Tiger available on Saturday, as Arik Gilbert has not dressed for Georgia in either of the last two games. The former 5-star prospect signed with LSU as a recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a freshman at LSU before entering the transfer portal.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'

With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal

Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
ATLANTA, GA
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup

If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy