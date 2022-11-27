College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz

Read full article on original website
Georgia Tech hires Brent Key as head football coach
ATLANTA — Brent Key has been elevated from his previous interim title to become Georgia Tech’s new head football coach. As interim head coach, helped guide the Yellow Jackets to a 4-4 record in the final eight games of the 2022 season, including wins over ranked Pittsburgh and North Carolina.
Georgia Tech Reportedly Finalizing Head Coaching Hire
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets finished their 2022 season last Saturday after suffering a 37-14 loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Last week's defeat finalized a disappointing 5-7 campaign for the Yellow Jackets, however, a 4-4 finish in the team's last eight games under interim coach ...
WWL-TV
Fritz says he's staying at Tulane, Ga. Tech promoting interim coach
NEW ORLEANS — Tulane football head coach Willie Fritz will be staying in New Orleans after reportedly being offered a job at Georgia Tech. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger says that Georgia Tech will promote its interim head coach Brent Key to permanent coach. Fritz was asked on Tuesday...
Former College Starting Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims had decided its time for a change. On Sunday, the sophomore QB who started the Yellow Jackets first seven games before suffering a knee injury against Virginia, announced that he will be entering the transfer portal. I want to thank: Georgia Tech for giving me...
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart updates latest on tight end Arik Gilbert ahead of SEC championship game against LSU
ATHENS — Georgia may not have a former LSU Tiger available on Saturday, as Arik Gilbert has not dressed for Georgia in either of the last two games. The former 5-star prospect signed with LSU as a recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games as a freshman at LSU before entering the transfer portal.
247Sports
Brian Kelly on LSU playing Kirby Smart, Georgia in SEC Championship Game: 'You know what you're going to get'
With the disappointing loss to Texas A&M in the rearview mirror, LSU (9-3) looks to topple defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (12-0) in the SEC Championship Game. Ahead of the meeting, Tigers' first-year coach Brian Kelly revealed his expectations of Georgia. Kelly is no stranger to coaching in big games but Saturday's game is the former Notre Dame coach's first on the SEC's biggest stage, and it comes against Kirby Smart.
2022 SEC Championship: Georgia football heavily favored over LSU in opening line
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in the polls and coming off a 37-14 home win over Georgia Tech, is set to return to Atlanta, where the season began, for the 2022 SEC Championship against No. 11 LSU. Nov. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET with CBS televising the game.
First Reactions: News 3 Sports team talks Hugh Freeze Hiring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach. For more information on the hiring, click here.
saturdaytradition.com
Power 5 QB announces intent to enter transfer portal
Georgia Tech has now lost its starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Jeff Sims announced that he will leaving the program from his social media account. One of the reasons Sims could be leaving Georgia Tech is because of the recent departure of head coach Geoff Collins. Collins was fired in September after losing to UCF. The Yellowjackets finished the regular season with a 5-7 record.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
YAHOO!
Former Atlanta Falcons running back arrested on child abandonment charges
A former Atlanta Falcon is now facing misdemeanor charges relating to his daughter. Earlier this month, former NFL running back Michael Turner, 40, was arrested and charged with child abandonment in Gwinnett County. He has since been released from the Gwinnett County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
How some Georgia colleges defy trend toward enrollment drops
Some metro Atlanta colleges find enrollment success amid national and statewide declines.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
Family of Clayton County basketball player who died after workout gets record settlement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Clayton County basketball player who died after participating in workout drills during extreme heat reached a record settlement with the school district. Imani Bell’s family agreed to a $10 million settlement with Clayton County Schools. Attorneys for the Bell family says...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Alumni — Then and Now: Emma Lloyd, Class of 2009
Emma Lloyd says coming back to Buford in 2020 after 11 years away from the city where she had lived from the age of 11 until she graduated from Buford High School in 2009 just made sense. “It made so much sense to move back to Buford when my husband...
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Dish pulls WSB-TV from channel lineup
If you have Dish Network, you may have noticed that WSB-TV, Channel 2 in Atlanta, has been dropped from your channel lineup. The change comes after a dispute between Dish and Cox Media Group, the parent company of WSB-TV. According to Dish, Cox is demanding an “exorbitant rate increase” for its channels.
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
WTVM
‘Just ... WOW!’ More than 500K ballots cast in U.S. Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 7% of all of Georgia’s registered voters have cast ballots in the state’s nationally-watched Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and UGA football legend Herschel Walker. As of Tuesday morning, 503,792 Georgians have cast ballots, either through absentee voting...
