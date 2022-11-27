ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star ATH Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

Lincoln (Neb.) East four-star senior Malachi Coleman de-committed from Nebraska and re-opened his recruitment on Thursday. "I would love to thank all the coaches and staff at Nebraska that recruited me and believed in me," he posted to Twitter. "It has been a long journey and my story will not end here. With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and re-evaluate Nebraska and other schools. With that said, I will be re-opening my recruitment."
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann enters transfer portal

Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann has entered the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, a source told Husker247. Hausmann was one of the young bright spots on Nebraska’s defense in 2022, appearing in every game and making six starts. He finished his freshman season with 54 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska lineman Brant Banks enters transfer portal

One of Nebraska’s veteran offensive linemen entered the transfer portal on Thursday per a source. Sophomore offensive lineman Brant Banks was listed in the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon, joining linebacker Ernest Hausmann and wide receiver DeColdest Crawford in the portal. Banks served primarily as a reserve offensive lineman...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon

Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy