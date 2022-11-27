ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties

Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. Census Reports: The 49 Most Miserable Cities In The U.S. Unsold Alaska Cruise Cabins Are Almost Being Given Away: See Prices. Camper Van Warehouse | Search Ads /. SPONSORED. Most Affordable Camper Vans. GundryMD /. MD: If You Have Dark Spots,...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
waldronnews.com

Severe storm threat this coming Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center. The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area. The risk is enhanced there.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
COLUMBUS, MS
allongeorgia.com

GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through December 3

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
WITN

Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
KINSTON, NC
WXIA 11 Alive

Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?

ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are still searching for a suspect who led troopers on a high-speed chase. Troopers from Post 42 Rincon received a notification of a stolen car which had just entered Georgia from South Carolina Sunday morning. Officials say the Trooper located the stolen BMW on Interstate...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgetown University

Title: McCourt alumna wins big in Georgia House race

Ruwa Romman (MPP’19) will be the first Muslim woman to serve in Georgia’s legislature and the first Palestinian ever elected to any public office in the state. Born in Jordan, Ruwa Romman moved to Georgia with her family shortly before terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001. Romman was just 8 years old, and as a Muslim, experienced incessant bullying from peers, teachers and even close friends.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy