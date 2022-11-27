Read full article on original website
List: Christmas Parades dates and times throughout Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Santa's hitching up the reindeer and mapping out his route across Central Georgia. Christmas is still four weeks away from Christmas but the Big Guy will be warming up with appearances in more than a dozen local parades. First up is the 33rd Annual Hometown...
MSNBC
Unpacking Voter Turnout in Georgia’s Biggest Counties
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
cobbcountycourier.com
Georgia gasoline prices continue fall; Cobb prices slightly higher than statewide average
Georgia gasoline prices fell seven cents per gallon on average over the past week, driven by a continuing drop in crude oil prices. According to the latest update from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, oil prices dropped roughly $6.00 per gallon between Tuesday of last week and the previous Tuesday.
waldronnews.com
Severe storm threat this coming Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center. The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area. The risk is enhanced there.
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
wcbi.com
BREAKING: Missing teen found in Alabama
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus teen reported missing on Monday has been found. 15 year old Sophia Stennett had been reported missing after she failed to show up for school Monday morning. She was found unharmed in Alabama Monday night. Local authorities are on their way to Alabama...
Georgians show up in force for early runoff voting and more school busses will soon be going green
Nearly 200,000 people turned out for early voting, the federal government is providing funding for electric buses in Georgia, and Sen. Jon Ossoff is pushing for justice in the unsolved murder cases of lynching victims. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello Welcome to the New Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is...
allongeorgia.com
GDOT: Interstate Lane Closure for the I-16 at I-95 Improvement Projects Through December 3
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. NOTE:...
WITN
Suspect arrested in Georgia for Kinston murder
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said they’ve caught up with an Eastern Carolina murder suspect in Georgia. Kinston police said that they’ve arrested Taquan Darden, 18, of Kinston, for the murder of Nathaniel Crawford, 22, of Kinston. We’re told that Darden was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s...
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Does Herschel Walker's tax break violate Texas, Georgia laws?
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker is claiming a tax exemption on a Texas home despite running for office and registering to vote in Georgia – potentially running afoul of tax and residency requirements in the states. Taxing authorities in Tarrant County, Texas, told 11Alive that they plan to...
Georgia Senate candidates Warnock, Walker campaign into final week before runoff
PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — Going into the final week of campaigning, candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff are all over the state getting out the vote. Herschel Walker stopped in Greensboro in Northeast Georgia Tuesday while Senator Raphael Warnock spoke in Fort Valley. The message from both candidates Tuesday...
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
Majority of deer hunting accidents involve tree stand, here is how you can stay safe outdoors
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says weekend deer hunting can get dangerous. Last year, DNR covered 36 hunting accidents, 20 of them involved a tree stand. In October, a hunter died in a tree stand accident in Putnam county. Game Warden Jason Bennett wants...
wtoc.com
Police chase ends with car crashing near Mile Marker 89
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police are still searching for a suspect who led troopers on a high-speed chase. Troopers from Post 42 Rincon received a notification of a stolen car which had just entered Georgia from South Carolina Sunday morning. Officials say the Trooper located the stolen BMW on Interstate...
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
YAHOO!
Poor situational awareness? Herschel Walker disses EVs in 'Battery Belt' ahead of Senate runoff
This commentary was written by opinion columnist Adam Van Brimmer. The Herschel Walker campaign bus is logging serious miles around Georgia as he stumps for the U.S. Senate, and his travels must be taking him through Bryan County on Interstate 16 frequently. Surely he must have noticed the 2,000-plus acres...
Georgetown University
Title: McCourt alumna wins big in Georgia House race
Ruwa Romman (MPP’19) will be the first Muslim woman to serve in Georgia’s legislature and the first Palestinian ever elected to any public office in the state. Born in Jordan, Ruwa Romman moved to Georgia with her family shortly before terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001. Romman was just 8 years old, and as a Muslim, experienced incessant bullying from peers, teachers and even close friends.
13WMAZ
