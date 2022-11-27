ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

2023 NBA Draft Shaping Up to be Strong Class for Forwards

By Derek Parker
 2 days ago

Forwards could dominate the early selections of the 2023 NBA Draft.

While still extremely early in the 2023 NBA Draft cycle, all signs are pointing towards the class having an incredibly strong group of forwards.

While the top two spots are locked up by generational center Victor Wembanyama and dynamo guard Scoot Henderson, do-it-all forwards could be in tow.

Led by Alabama’s Brandon Miller , small forwards and power forwards could occupy a decent chunk of the 2023 Draft Lottery.

Through six games, Miller is averaging 20.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and a whopping 52.4 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s early, but Miller is beginning to separate himself into the elite category.

Trailing close behind are Houston’s Jarace Walker , South Carolina’s GG Jackson , Texas’ Dillon Mitchell and Duke’s Kyle Filipowski , who could all make a run at the top ten in their own right.

Not to mention Villanova’s Cam Whitmore , who has yet to see the court due to injury, but could be one of the most dynamic scoring forwards in the country.

The Thompson twins, Amen and Ausar are both likely to be selected in the lottery, if not the top three to five. And while their play-style leans a bit more towards guards, at 6-foot-7, teams could easily draft them to fill small forward-type roles.

Of course, there will be plenty of good guard and center prospects in the 2023 Draft, but based on sheer versatility, forwards could dominate the early selections on Draft night.

