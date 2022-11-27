ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Keeping kids rested during the holidays

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9glx_0jPIrnpf00

(WTVO) — Most kids will be heading back to school on Monday after Thanksgiving break, but it is not long until they are off again for the holidays.

Health leaders said that diminished sleep can become a big issue, especially for young children. They said that parents should be aware of the recommended amount of sleep for kids and try to follow it as best they can.

Babies can sleep up to 18 hours, toddlers up to 12 and school-aged kids should get from 9-10 hours. Dr. Kaninika Verma, director of sleep medicine at OSF Healthcare, said this can cause issues at school.

“We are seeing that kids who don’t get enough sleep, their learning becomes an issue, they start having behavioral issues, they’re tired, they can’t focus, they’re hyperactive, because kids respond differently to sleep deprivation than adults, where kids actually become very, very hyperactive,” Verma said.

One of the worst sleep stealers is screen time. Doctors recommend shutting down electronics two hours before bedtime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12-year-old dies playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVO) — A 12-year-old boy from Mississippi lost his life while playing a game of Russian Roulette Friday night. Markell Noah was originally reported missing and was later found dead at an abandoned house, Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn told WLBT. Two juveniles and a 21-year-old adult were arrested by the department […]
JACKSON, MS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man drove 110 mph-plus, rammed cruiser, trooper alleges

A 35-year-old Davenport man was in custody Sunday after an Iowa State Trooper alleged he rammed the trooper’s cruiser after a chase that reached 110 mph. Curtis Sullivan, whose address also is listed as Moline, faces felony charges of assault on persons in certain occupations – use/display of weapon; second-degree criminal mischief; and eluding – […]
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walmart uncrowns Amazon as Black Friday King

(WTVO) — Amazon has been dethroned as the Black Friday king, falling to fourth in deal shopping searches. Walmart took the top spot for Black Friday online deal shopping. Search intelligence platform “Captify” said that Walmart dominated this year as searches leaped a massive 386% compared to last year, likely due to inflation costs. Target […]
Medical News Today

Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
Mark Randall Havens

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy