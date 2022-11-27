ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Spotlight: Stoney Creek’s Olivia Chittick Wins Favorite Senior Award

Favorite school subject: Forensics is my favorite class, which I plan on majoring in at college. Favorite places in Metro Detroit: Downtown Rochester as there are great stores and restaurants to hang out with friends. I also like Birmingham. Favorite Book: Anything by Colleen Hoover. Favorite Musicians: Frank Ocean and...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025

DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
DETROIT, MI
New renderings give glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit

DETROIT – New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. The proposed projects were presented at a community meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The projects are a collaboration between the Ilitch family organization Olympia Development of Michigan, and real estate development firm Related Companies.
DETROIT, MI
Want to become a psychologist? New scholarship at UDM could be great resource

University of Detroit Mercy’s College of Liberal Arts & Education will announce a new scholarship Dec. 8 that provides significant financial support for graduate students enrolled in the Clinical Psychology Master’s Program beginning in the fall of 2023. The Detroit Mercy Ignite Scholarship for Clinical Psychology master’s degree...
DETROIT, MI
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Children’s hospital in Royal Oak: What to know

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont, Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Crews demolish vacant eyesore next to Detroit’s Richard Allen Nardin Park

DETROIT – A vacant apartment complex is finally being demolished after being an eyesore next to a Detroit park. There is a beautiful park on Detroit’s west side known as the Richard Allen Nardin park along Grand River Avenue, but right next door, there’s a vacant apartment complex that can no longer be restored, and it’s just been sitting here for years, causing danger to this community.
DETROIT, MI
Watch ‘Rod the Builder’ take on an expert in a battle of domino displays

DETROIT – Rod Meloni was back as “Rod the Builder” on Black Friday for a whole new challenge: building a domino display. In the past, he’s done cooking, gift wrapping, ice sculpting, IKEA room building, and much more. This year, he squared off with 18-year-old expert Brady Dolan to see who could construct the most impressive display of dominos.
DETROIT, MI
Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen says its Instagram account was hacked

ANN ARBOR – Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, followers of Zingerman’s Delicatessen on Instagram began noticing strange posts coming from the official account. The famous Ann Arbor deli started to share off-brand stories written in the first person urging followers to make financial “investments” with another user.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill

DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
DETROIT, MI
Take a look at recent flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – Flu season is in full swing and a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections has resulted in some hospitals being overwhelmed with those needing help. The Washtenaw County Health Department has introduced a new data page that displays the weekly rates of COVID-19, RSV and influenza hospitalizations rates among county residents.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming

DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
DETROIT, MI
Oakland County Detectives search for woman missing since July 21

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Detectives are searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10 in Pontiac. She did not connect with her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. Marve is 5 feet,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Rain to follow quick warm-up in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect

DETROIT – If you put up outdoor Christmas decorations, ensure they’re secure before Wednesday. Clouds act as a blanket tonight combined with a light southerly wind, keeping our lows around 36 in the city and low 30s in the burbs. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and mild becoming breezy towards...
DETROIT, MI

