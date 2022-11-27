Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spotlight: Stoney Creek’s Olivia Chittick Wins Favorite Senior Award
Favorite school subject: Forensics is my favorite class, which I plan on majoring in at college. Favorite places in Metro Detroit: Downtown Rochester as there are great stores and restaurants to hang out with friends. I also like Birmingham. Favorite Book: Anything by Colleen Hoover. Favorite Musicians: Frank Ocean and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One-stop-shop chain Sheetz announces plan to expand to Michigan in 2025
DETROIT – Sheetz, a mid-Atlantic one-stop-shop chain, plans to open its first location in Michigan. The one-stop-shop will open its doors in Detroit in 2025, giving Metro Detroiters a taste of the restaurant, convenience store and gas station all in one establishment. There are currently 669 store locations across...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School closed Tuesday over social media threat
ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Tuesday due to a threat made on social media on Monday evening, Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to the school community. All after school activities will be canceled as well. No additional details were shared about...
ClickOnDetroit.com
New renderings give glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit
DETROIT – New renderings give a glimpse of what could be in store for District Detroit. The proposed projects were presented at a community meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29. The projects are a collaboration between the Ilitch family organization Olympia Development of Michigan, and real estate development firm Related Companies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Want to become a psychologist? New scholarship at UDM could be great resource
University of Detroit Mercy’s College of Liberal Arts & Education will announce a new scholarship Dec. 8 that provides significant financial support for graduate students enrolled in the Clinical Psychology Master’s Program beginning in the fall of 2023. The Detroit Mercy Ignite Scholarship for Clinical Psychology master’s degree...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams returns to Beaumont Children’s hospital in Royal Oak: What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is returning to Beaumont, Royal Oak campus this December after a two-year hiatus during the COVID pandemic. The community is invited to show up and show support for pediatric patients hospitalized during the winter holidays at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, the new name for Beaumont, Royal Oak.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crews demolish vacant eyesore next to Detroit’s Richard Allen Nardin Park
DETROIT – A vacant apartment complex is finally being demolished after being an eyesore next to a Detroit park. There is a beautiful park on Detroit’s west side known as the Richard Allen Nardin park along Grand River Avenue, but right next door, there’s a vacant apartment complex that can no longer be restored, and it’s just been sitting here for years, causing danger to this community.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch ‘Rod the Builder’ take on an expert in a battle of domino displays
DETROIT – Rod Meloni was back as “Rod the Builder” on Black Friday for a whole new challenge: building a domino display. In the past, he’s done cooking, gift wrapping, ice sculpting, IKEA room building, and much more. This year, he squared off with 18-year-old expert Brady Dolan to see who could construct the most impressive display of dominos.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s Zingerman’s Delicatessen says its Instagram account was hacked
ANN ARBOR – Days before the Thanksgiving holiday, followers of Zingerman’s Delicatessen on Instagram began noticing strange posts coming from the official account. The famous Ann Arbor deli started to share off-brand stories written in the first person urging followers to make financial “investments” with another user.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County announces free COVID-19 treatment, testing for residents without insurance
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department announced on Tuesday a new COVID-19 program for residents without health insurance or access to a health care provider. Individuals who qualify are invited to join COVID Plan4Health, which connects residents who test positive to free antiviral medication Paxlovid. Testing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: The Nacho Grill
DETROIT – We’re hanging with the folks behind The Nacho Grill food truck this Tasty Tuesday. They’re serving up fresh, high-end nachos with local ingredients in our area. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Nacho Grill...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Take a look at recent flu, RSV, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR – Flu season is in full swing and a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections has resulted in some hospitals being overwhelmed with those needing help. The Washtenaw County Health Department has introduced a new data page that displays the weekly rates of COVID-19, RSV and influenza hospitalizations rates among county residents.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about I-275 construction: 1 lane open in each direction through mid-December
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Traffic is going to be switched onto the newly built lanes of southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Road to Eureka Road. Crews will be working on 20 entrance/exit ramps and moving a barrier wall along 14 miles of the work zone. Drivers should expect major delays...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Stadium tunnel incident: MSU fined, Michigan reprimanded, 1 player suspended into 2023
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – In an official statement about the Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, the Big Ten Conference said they would fine Michigan State University, reprimand the University of Michigan, and suspend one player from the Spartans into the 2023 season. The conference determined that the seven MSU players...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Big changes coming
DETROIT – The weather scenario appears to be playing out as expected, with impactful weather developing and continuing through Wednesday. We’ll see a lot of clouds on our Tuesday morning, but I think we’ll see a period of partly sunny or even partly cloudy skies develop at some point this afternoon. That, combined with south to southeasterly winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon will boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Man charged in high-speed chase in Macomb County that started in fast food drive-thru -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Oakland County man charged for leading high-speed chase that started in Chick-fil-A drive-thru. An Oakland County man who stole a shopping cart full of items...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County rap video recorded on cell phone by 2 cellmates prompts investigation
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A music video shot behind bars at the Macomb Correctional Facility results from two cellmates getting together, hoping to make a hit. You can feel the raw emotion of the song “In Dis Cell.” The video posted to Youtube back on Nov. 3 sounds like it was recorded through a telephone call.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County Detectives search for woman missing since July 21
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County Detectives are searching for a woman who has been missing since July 21. Paris Angel Marve, 32, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 10 in Pontiac. She did not connect with her family during the Thanksgiving holiday. Marve is 5 feet,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rain to follow quick warm-up in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – If you put up outdoor Christmas decorations, ensure they’re secure before Wednesday. Clouds act as a blanket tonight combined with a light southerly wind, keeping our lows around 36 in the city and low 30s in the burbs. Tuesday. Mostly cloudy and mild becoming breezy towards...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in trunk after police chase to Detroit-Dearborn border identified as missing Tennessee woman
DETROIT – The body found in the trunk of a vehicle that crashed at the border of Detroit and Dearborn has been identified as a missing woman from Tennessee. Michigan State Police have identified the woman found in the trunk, as well as the driver who was fatally shot after a chase and ended in a crash and a shooting on Sunday.
