Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
Laurence Fishburne Spent 4-5 Years In Therapy After Being Physically Abusive To His First Wife
After finding his therapist, Fishburne said he was in therapy for four to five years for being physically abusive to his first wife.
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Rod Stewart reveals brothers Don and Bob died within 2 months of each other
Rod Stewart paid tribute to his two brothers, Don and Bob, who passed away within two months of each other. The British rocker, 77, mourned his older brothers on Instagram Wednesday. His brother Bob died on Tuesday night, not long after his other brother Don, who died in early September. “It’s with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky,” he wrote in the caption. He continued: “I’ve lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don...
Judge Judy Says Former Neighbor Justin Bieber Used to Avoid Her Because He's 'Scared to Death of Me'
It's safe to say Justin Bieber probably isn't keeping former neighbor Judge Judy Sheindlin on his holiday greetings list. The TV judge, who used to live beside the "Ghost" singer, claimed he used to be terrified of her after she spoke publicly about his teen years. Judge Judy, 80, explained how she knew Bieber, now 28, was fearful of her.
Prevention
Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After the Singer Reveals Health News
We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. Even though she's having to reschedule her performances for the weekend, fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Photos surfaced on Wednesday of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes did not begin dating until after they separated from their spouses, a source tells PEOPLE. The couple's relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar. They both shut down their Instagram accounts hours later. The source says that there was no overlap...
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals She's Drowning In Shocking $1.8 Million Debt Following Michael Lockwood Divorce
Court documents have revealed that despite Lisa Marie Presley's impressive $100,000 per month paycheck, she is drowning in roughly $1.8 million in debt — and her rollercoaster divorce from Michael Lockwood is only adding to her expenses. Although Lockwood was not awarded spousal support, earlier this year, Presley was ordered to pay her ex — who she shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with — just over $6,000 per month in child support.She previously avoided paying child support, citing financial concerns as the reason why she couldn't afford the sizable monthly expense, and she is still claiming to be struggling....
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
‘Today’ Show Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb And Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Huge’ Announcement About Live Shows
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager just announced to their Today Show fans that they will soon bring back shows with live studio audiences, and other fun “surprises” next week. Kotb, 58 and Hager, 40, recently shared the good news— starting n...
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support
Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Call It Quits After 7 Years Together: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are done. According to Radar, after seven years together, the Blind Side star and the photographer have reportedly called it quits on their extremely private relationship. Article continues below advertisement. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see...
Lindsey Buckingham’s Ex Said Abuse Was so Bad a Doctor Ordered Her to ‘Leave’ the Fleetwood Mac Star
Lindsey Buckingham’s ex-girlfriend Carol Ann Harris claims he abused her so severely that a doctor told her she had to leave the Fleetwood Mac star.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Famed Rock Star Dies
Famed rock star Dan McCafferty, who provided lead vocals for the band, Nazareth, has died at the age of 76, NBC News reports. McCafferty, the longtime singer for the band Nazareth, reportedly died earlier this week, according to his bandmate Pete Agnew.
