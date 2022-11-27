ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Kids hop on the holiday trolley with Santa

By Emily Allegrucci
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rather than seeing Santa at the mall, some kids are hopping a trolley to tell the big guy in red what they want for Christmas.

The Electric City Trolley Museum kicked off Santa Excursions this weekend on their trolleys throughout the entire holiday season.

Supporting small businesses in Wilkes-Barre

The 45-minute ride takes children and their families ten miles along the tracks.

The rides take place every Saturday and Sunday until December 18.

Something important to remember: reservations are required.

