Frankenmuth, MI

WNEM

TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Nov. 28th

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MISportsNow

Gladwin’s Journey to Making Flying G’s History

GLADWIN – When Gladwin head coach Marc Jarstfer took over in 2019, the football program ended the season 1-8. Four years later his Flying G’s took the state title for the first time in program history with an unbeaten 14-0 record. “Tribute to these guys and the rest...
GLADWIN, MI
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Breeze begins Tuesday with evening scattered rain

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions have been quiet this Tuesday, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!
SAGINAW, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston

If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Dry most of Tuesday, rain returns late evening & overnight, wind follows

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s never easy going back to work and back to school after a holiday weekend, but at least our weather cooperated to make it easier!. We’ve managed to stay largely dry and our temperatures have been close to normal this afternoon in the upper 30s and low 40s. As we head into tomorrow, dry weather should continue for most of the day, before our next round of wet weather arrives tomorrow night. Although a nuisance, our primary concern with the next system coming through will be the wind that comes along with it.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. man wins $150K playing Powerball

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $150,000 playing the Powerball. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white numbers and the Powerball in the Nov. 5 drawing. The numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. Williams won $50,000 from the drawing, but the prize was multiplied to $150,000 because of the Power Play.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Volunteer elves needed at Midland’s Santa House

Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. David Custer live in Bay County for Biden visit - 6 p.m. TV5's David Custer was the only local reporter travelling with the president in mid-Michigan. Local leaders hope President’s visit will lead to future investments. Updated:...
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.

