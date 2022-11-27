SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions have been quiet this Tuesday, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO