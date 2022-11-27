Read full article on original website
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in Michigan
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this month
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Monday Morning, Nov. 28th
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
WNEM
First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27
Gladwin Marching Band Helps Stranded Motorist Hours Before State Championship Game
Some people may not believe in good karma, but the Gladwin Flying G’s definitely do. Hours before Gladwin High School’s football team took down Frankenmuth to win their first state title, the marching band took on an opponent of their own: a car blocking the offramp to Ford Field.
MSU's Khary Crump arraigned on charge connected to tunnel incident
Michigan State University football player Khary Crump has been arraigned on a felony charge connected to the incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following this year's Wolverines/Spartans game.
MLive.com
Life goes on for Gladwin, but with an ever-lasting state championship twist
GLADWIN, MI – Earl Esiline readied his hockey gear, Lucas Mead headed to basketball practice and Marc Jarster carted his daughter to dance class. They’re shifting gears in Gladwin as life goes on.
Gladwin’s Journey to Making Flying G’s History
GLADWIN – When Gladwin head coach Marc Jarstfer took over in 2019, the football program ended the season 1-8. Four years later his Flying G’s took the state title for the first time in program history with an unbeaten 14-0 record. “Tribute to these guys and the rest...
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
WNEM
Breeze begins Tuesday with evening scattered rain
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first day back from the holiday weekend had quiet weather making for easy-going! Conditions have been quiet this Tuesday, but today is where the breeze starts to pick up. That leads into the windy weather expected on Wednesday. The details on the wind are still relatively unchanged from Monday, so the potential for the wind is still holding. If you have any loose outdoor items, take the time today to bring them in or secure them (especially any holiday yard decorations) before the wind picks up too much!
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Top 10 Saginaw-area girls basketball players to watch in 2022-23
The Michigan high school girls basketball season starts Monday, with the Saginaw-area blessed with a long list of talented players to follow through the March state championships.
A New Restaurant is Coming Soon to Williamston
If you consider yourself to be a foodie in and around the Lansing area, first of all, you've got to check out the Lansing Foodies Facebook group. They always have up-to-date knowledge about what's going on with local restaurants and the delicious food they offer. Not to mention an abundance of yummy food pics.
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
Take A Look At The Best Christmas Light Display In Michigan
It doesn't matter if you're young or old. Everyone enjoys looking at Christmas lights during the holiday season. Michigan has lots of great places to check out Christmas lights, but which one is the best? According to this list, we have an answer. Take A Look At The Best Christmas...
WNEM
Dry most of Tuesday, rain returns late evening & overnight, wind follows
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s never easy going back to work and back to school after a holiday weekend, but at least our weather cooperated to make it easier!. We’ve managed to stay largely dry and our temperatures have been close to normal this afternoon in the upper 30s and low 40s. As we head into tomorrow, dry weather should continue for most of the day, before our next round of wet weather arrives tomorrow night. Although a nuisance, our primary concern with the next system coming through will be the wind that comes along with it.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WNEM
Genesee Co. man wins $150K playing Powerball
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $150,000 playing the Powerball. Avery Williams, of Burton, matched four white numbers and the Powerball in the Nov. 5 drawing. The numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. Williams won $50,000 from the drawing, but the prize was multiplied to $150,000 because of the Power Play.
1st time Powerball player from Genesee County wins $150,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Avery WIlliams had never played Powerball before, but when the jackpot hit $1 billion earlier this month, he gave it a shot. The 27-year-old Burton resident had no idea that playing the lottery would be so financially rewarding so quickly. “I’d never played Powerball before, but I...
WNEM
Volunteer elves needed at Midland’s Santa House
Here's a look at some of the top stories we're working on. David Custer live in Bay County for Biden visit - 6 p.m. TV5's David Custer was the only local reporter travelling with the president in mid-Michigan. Local leaders hope President’s visit will lead to future investments. Updated:...
WNEM
SB I-75 back open in Genesee County following crash
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are back open in Genesee County following a morning crash. The crash was reported at Dort Highway about 8 a.m. on Tuesday. All southbound lanes were closed for a couple hours but have since reopened.
