American Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards to blood donors

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Blood donations are in high demand this time of year and to increase turnouts at local blood drives, the American Red Cross is offering something special.

Starting Monday, anyone who makes a blood donation to the Red Cross from Nov. 28 – Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Guy Triano, Red Cross CEO, says blood and platelet donations tend to drop 20% during the holidays.

This decrease is due, in part, to school and work closures for holiday breaks.

“Many people, especially in their place of work … are concentrating on the holidays and, perhaps, running less blood drives.”

According to the Red Cross, only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood yearly .

To donate blood in Pennsylvania, individuals must be at least 16-years-old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Triano hopes their gift card gesture will encourage individuals to donate blood and, in turn, help the Red Cross in “a big way.”

“We’re just encouraging people to just make appointments, to schedule their donation and to make some time to give the gift of life during the holidays.”

For more information on donor requirements, visit their website .

