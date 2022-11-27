Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
A woman gave birth in McDonald’s bathroom and named the baby ‘little nugget’Shameel ShamsAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
Action News Jax
Trevor Lawrence partners with Lift Jax to sport cleat in upcoming game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Jaguars fans gathered at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield for Jaguars all-access featuring guests Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. The Jaguars quarterback is coming off of a big win against the Ravens, and this weekend against the Detroit Lions he looks to wear special cleats to help promote Lift Jax and its work on Jacksonville’s Eastside.
Identifying some (minor) nitpicks about the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles
It's hard to find fault with a 10-1 team. But since coach Nick Sirianni preaches being better, here is where the team can improve.
Albany Herald
Falcons 'Confident and Positive' About TE Kyle Pitts After 'Very Different Years'
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a much different follow-up campaign after a Pro Bowl rookie season ... but his overall play actually took a big step forward, per coach Arthur Smith. Oh, what a difference a year makes.
Albany Herald
Bears, Packers to Play for Significant NFL All-Time Record
The Packers and Bears’ playoff hopes continue to quickly slip away, but the two franchises always have plenty on the line when they face off in their historic NFC North rivalry. That will certainly be the case this Sunday, even with the teams both well below .500.
Albany Herald
Dolphins-49ers Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will return to San Francisco on Sunday to face his old team. The quick turnaround he's overseen in Miami—along with the leap taken by Tua Tagovailoa—has been one of the biggest stories in the NFL this season.
Albany Herald
Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic
Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
Albany Herald
Week 13 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Mike Williams and Ja'Marr Chase are the best two wide receivers that could save fantasy teams down the stretch. Unfortunately, I didn't have any update for Williams, so I still listed him as out. Finding outs in the free agent pool at wide receiver late in the season is extremely difficult. Here are the wideouts with injury news in Week 13:
Albany Herald
Grading the Atlanta Hawks Month of November
The month of November was a disappointment for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite getting off to a good start, Atlanta ended the month 7-7 with a regular season record of 12-10.
Albany Herald
Big men renew rivalry as Nuggets visit Hawks
Nikola Jokic will meet one of his fiercest rivals when he and the Denver Nuggets visit Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. The first meeting of the season of playoff hopefuls pits a Nuggets team seeking to extend its winning streak to a season-best five games against a Hawks club that was firing on all cylinders in a 125-108 win at Orlando on Wednesday.
Albany Herald
Report: Tom Brady May Reunite with Bill Belichick in New England
No one quite knows what will happen with Tom Brady following the 2023 NFL season. His contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up following the season and Brady, for only the second time in his illustrious career, will be a free agent. The questions surrounding Brady are whether he will decide to retire, return to the Buccaneers or decide he wants to move on and play for a third team.
Comments / 0