edward visconti
2d ago
So this is Christmas ? What a joke this country has become!! Americans shooting Americans,we don't need to fear foreign terrorists anymore we fear ourselves! Sad state of affairs!
23
stupidpeepssuck
2d ago
So the shooting happened outside in the parking lot. So they evacuated the store and sent everyone out to where the shooter was? Smart!!
13
JustRick
2d ago
hey Kathy, want run us through how these gun laws of yours are keeping us safe. I think I missed something. 😆🤣😂
9
