CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hold on to your hats and secure those Christmas decorations! As the next weathermaker moves in it will be very windy in the Tri-State. Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary threat if any severe storms develop Tuesday evening, but the overall threat for severe or stronger storms is slim.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO