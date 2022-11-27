ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Report: Coombs named interim head coach at UC

(WKRC/AP) - Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, according to a report from Justin Williams and The Athletic. Coombs was UC's special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach this season. He replaces Luke Fickell, who is expected to be named head coach at the University of Wisconsin on Sunday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati meets the final four candidates for police chief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati met its next police chief Tuesday. He or she is one of four finalists who introduced themselves to city council and the community. Two of the finalists come from inside the department and two come from outside. “Why the great city of Cincinnati?”...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead following Kennedy Heights crash

KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a crash in Kennedy Heights early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Montgomery Road near Kennedy Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to a press release, a pickup truck was heading southwest when the driver lost control of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Severe weather outlook: Threat for high winds, heavy rainfall in Cincinnati-area

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hold on to your hats and secure those Christmas decorations! As the next weathermaker moves in it will be very windy in the Tri-State. Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary threat if any severe storms develop Tuesday evening, but the overall threat for severe or stronger storms is slim.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify woman killed in South Fairmount crash

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in South Fairmount Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Harrison Avenue near Hansford Place around 2:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was heading west when she crossed...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy