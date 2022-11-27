Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
WKRC
UC's Fletcher named 1 of 3 finalists for award as college football's top punter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati sophomore punter Mason Fletcher was announced on Tuesday as one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to college football’s top punter. Fletcher, a native of Melbourne, Australia, is joined by Rutgers’ Adam Korsak and Michigan State’s Bryce Baringer as finalists....
WKRC
Report: Coombs named interim head coach at UC
(WKRC/AP) - Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, according to a report from Justin Williams and The Athletic. Coombs was UC's special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach this season. He replaces Luke Fickell, who is expected to be named head coach at the University of Wisconsin on Sunday.
WKRC
Cincinnati meets the final four candidates for police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The City of Cincinnati met its next police chief Tuesday. He or she is one of four finalists who introduced themselves to city council and the community. Two of the finalists come from inside the department and two come from outside. “Why the great city of Cincinnati?”...
WKRC
Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
WKRC
One of Cincinnati's largest breweries to double its flagship event
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest craft breweries' signature event each winter draws more than 10,000 visitors, but this year it expects that to be even bigger. Covington-headquartered Braxton Brewing Co.'s Dark Charge Day drew about 10,000 people from 13 states to Northern Kentucky for the annual...
WKRC
Midwest Shooting Center to open a Tri-State location
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new gun range and retail store is under construction in Liberty Township. The owners of Midwest Shooting Center hope to open in the spring. When complete, Midwest Shooting Center will have 20 indoor shooting lanes, rentals, a semi-private training program, safety classes, private event space and a retail department.
WKRC
Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
WKRC
Cincinnati's first cereal bar sets opening
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's first cereal bar, serving up childhood favorites as well as smoothies, breakfast sandwiches and milkshakes, is getting ready to open in Avondale. Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar is hosting its grand opening at 3539 Reading Road on Dec. 3. For its subscribers, Cincinnati Business...
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
WKRC
Police ID woman's body found on side of the road in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities have identified a woman's body found on the side of the road involved in a homicide investigation in Miami Township. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to Miamiview Drive for a report of a dead person found on the side of the road on November 10.
WKRC
Citizens have the chance to meet candidates for Cincinnati's next police chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - People have the chance to weigh in on who will be the City of Cincinnati's next police chief. The list of 13 candidates was recently narrowed down to four finalists. Interim chief Teresa Theetge is on that list. Besides Theetge, the Cincinnati Police Department's Lisa Davis is...
WKRC
Downtown restaurant to close for good
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WKRC
1 dead, 4 injured in crash that shut down I-75 SB near I-75/71 split
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A fatal crash shut down I-75 SB in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday. It happened south of the I-75/71 split in Boone County, in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway, around 4 p.m. Boone County Sheriff's Office says the crash resulted in one death, a patient...
WKRC
1 dead following Kennedy Heights crash
KENNEDY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a crash in Kennedy Heights early Sunday morning. Police were called to the scene on Montgomery Road near Kennedy Avenue around 4:15 a.m. According to a press release, a pickup truck was heading southwest when the driver lost control of...
WKRC
Severe weather outlook: Threat for high winds, heavy rainfall in Cincinnati-area
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hold on to your hats and secure those Christmas decorations! As the next weathermaker moves in it will be very windy in the Tri-State. Much of the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather. Damaging wind will be the primary threat if any severe storms develop Tuesday evening, but the overall threat for severe or stronger storms is slim.
WKRC
Guns seized, person taken to the hospital after Covington standoff
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police were called in to to help with a person barricaded in a home dealing with a mental health crisis in Covington. Officers were called to a home on Greenup Street near East 26th Street just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the person refused to...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WKRC
Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
WKRC
Asia's most popular bakery to have a Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Asia's most popular bakery is getting ready to open its first Cincinnati location, under the guidance of a longtime Queen City restaurateur. Paris Baguette is opening a $116 million 4th & Race development downtown. Cincinnati restaurateur Ai Lin, who founded and sold Sichuan Chili Chinese...
WKRC
Police identify woman killed in South Fairmount crash
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in South Fairmount Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Harrison Avenue near Hansford Place around 2:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was heading west when she crossed...
Comments / 0