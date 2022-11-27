ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Man dies after crash in the West End

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a crash in the West End Saturday morning. Crews were called to Linn Street near Gest Street shortly before 4:30 a.m. Cincinnati Police said 29-year-old Jordan Oneal was driving south on Linn when he lost control on a curve, left the road and struck a utility pole.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Covington bagel shop closing down due to 'rent hikes'

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Covington staple will soon be closing its doors. Lil's Bagels announced on its website that it is shutting down due to "rent hikes." "We have been in negotiations with our landlord for almost a year, we made all the compromises, but in the end they wanted more than what is fair," the message reads. "They wanted to triple, and eventually quadruple our rent, and we weren’t willing to go bankrupt. We do not believe that money, alone, should come first."
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police in Newport are investigating an early-morning shooting. The report came in about 1:30 a.m. near Sixth and Monmouth streets. Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Crews were there for hours gathering information. Details about the incident have not been released yet.
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Corporex to transform 650-acre development in NKY into mixed-use project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Greater Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is widening the scope of its sprawling Boone County development as the area sees growth skyrocketing. Corporex’s CirclePort development, which has primarily served as a business-park development since its inception, is pivoting to be a major...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Thieves steal homeless woman's tent while she's at work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A homeless woman working two jobs returned from work to find her tent, and all its contents, had been stolen. Kelli Spray said she and her fiancé have been camping at various points along the Ohio River since losing their home in April. “It...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Suspicious envelope forces evacuation of Cincinnati federal building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Workers were evacuated from the federal building downtown after a mail room employee reported a suspicious package. The employee said the cardboard postal envelope sent to the building on Main Street had a suspicious residue on the outside. The fire department was called in at about 8...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Costlier car repairs leading to higher insurance rates

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Even if you have a clean driving record and have not been involved in an accident, you could still see your auto insurance rates jump when your policy renews. Nationwide, auto insurance rates went up 12.9% since this time last year, according to the Consumer Price...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy