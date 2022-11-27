ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated

BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University partners with entertainment business for scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College announces they are one of five HBCUs to partner with PENN Entertainment for STEM scholarships. PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of entertainment, sports content, and casino experiences. PENN has dedicated over $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships for HBCUs, as well as create internship opportunities.
brproud.com

Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Airline Hwy, Greenwell St

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (November 29) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University board elects Myron Lawson as chairman

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — In its November meeting last Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Myron Lawson as chairman. Lawson was elected after chairman Edwin Shorty decided not to seek reelection. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as this Board’s chair,” Shorty said....
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital area closures due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy