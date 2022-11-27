Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
No. 11 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated
BATON ROUGE, La. — No. 11 LSU (8-0) remained undefeated as the Tigers battled to a 63-55 win over Southeastern Louisiana (4-3) Tuesday night in the PMAC. SEC player of the week, Angel Reese, led the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds as she picked up her eighth double-double of the season in as many games. Jasmine Carson recorded her second consecutive double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
brproud.com
Southern focused on taking down Jackson State in SWAC Championship Game
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern prepares for the program’s eighth SWAC championship game, and it will be their third time against Jackson State. Although they are 17.5 point underdogs, history is on the Jags’ side. The two schools met in the first conference title game back in...
brproud.com
WATCH: LSU Tigers excited to take on ‘tough challenge’ in SEC Championship game against Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly looks ahead to the Tigers’ upcoming SEC Championship game versus Georgia in a Monday presser. “Georgia’s again proven themselves to be the best team and we’re excited about that challenge,” he said. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge, but we’re certainly up for this chance to win the SEC.”
brproud.com
Tickets on sale for SWAC title game matchup between Southern and Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tickets are on sale now for the SWAC championship game this Saturday between Southern University and Jackson State. Southern claimed the SWAC west title after winning Saturday’s Bayou Classic against Grambling State University. The SWAC championship game is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at...
brproud.com
WATCH: SU head coach Eric Dooley speaks ahead of rematch against Jackson State
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Monday, we heard from SU head coach Eric Dooley and Tigers head coach Deion Sanders. The Jaguars and Tigers are set to tangle at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., Dooley is going...
brproud.com
Trio of LSU football players bring gift baskets and smiles to OLOL Children’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU football team has brought a smile to many fans in 2022. Three members of the football team brought their smiles to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital on Tuesday. Jacquelin Roy, Harold Perkins, and Major Burns paid a special visit...
brproud.com
WATCH: Southern HC and ‘Prime Time’ speak before 2022 SWAC Championship game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are Jackson State Tigers are set to tangle for the second time in 2022. This time it will be for the SWAC Championship on Saturday, December 3. Jackson State shutout Southern by a score of 35-0 in their first meeting on...
brproud.com
Mother of UVA mass shooting survivor, Mike Hollins, says “He had a Rebirth”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The mother of UVA Football player, Michael Hollins Jr., Brenda Hollins, says that after the traumatic experience, her son “had a rebirth.”. Brenda Hollins is the mother of the University of Virginia Running Back Michael Hollins. Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, she says “what you see is what you get with him.”
brproud.com
Suspect accused of thefts on LSU’s campus wanted by detectives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of multiple thefts on LSU’s campus is sought by detectives. Investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of making an identification. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
brproud.com
Free rides Wednesday from Southern to polls for Dec. 10 early voting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Those looking for a way to get to the polls for early voting can catch a ride from Southern University at every hour starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Early voting for the Dec. 10 election started on Saturday, Nov. 26, and runs through this...
brproud.com
Southern University partners with entertainment business for scholarships
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University and A&M College announces they are one of five HBCUs to partner with PENN Entertainment for STEM scholarships. PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of entertainment, sports content, and casino experiences. PENN has dedicated over $4 million over five years to fund STEM scholarships for HBCUs, as well as create internship opportunities.
brproud.com
Winning ticket worth a grand sold at convenience store on LA 1
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Someone spent $3 and won $1,000 after a SLINGO Doubler scratch-off ticket was purchased at a store in Assumption Parish. The winning ticket was sold at the Charlie’s One Stop which is located at 4738 LA-1. 27 winning tickets worth $1,000 have been claimed...
brproud.com
Letters volley between DOTD, La. AG about I-10 widening project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is claiming that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) isn’t being upfront about plans for lane closures on I-10 during construction. In a letter sent the day before Veterans Day, DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson...
brproud.com
New principal appointed at middle school in Ascension Parish
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native is taking over as principal at Galvez Middle School. Ascension Public Schools made it official on Monday with the announcement that Shelley Farmer will be leading the local school. “We are so excited that Shelley Farmer is serving in this new leadership...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash with injuries at Airline Hwy, Greenwell St
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Tuesday (November 29) afternoon crash on Airline Highway at Greenwell Street. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene. There is no word...
brproud.com
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
brproud.com
Southern University board elects Myron Lawson as chairman
NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — In its November meeting last Friday, the Southern University Board of Supervisors unanimously elected Myron Lawson as chairman. Lawson was elected after chairman Edwin Shorty decided not to seek reelection. “It has been my privilege and honor to serve as this Board’s chair,” Shorty said....
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man wanted by EBRSO on vehicle theft charge arrested in Assumption Parish
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — A 25-year-old wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish on two charges was arrested Saturday after being spotted in Pierre Part. An Assumption Parish deputy conducted a criminal records check after seeing Tager Rosson, 25, of Baton Rouge parked outside of a business Saturday morning. Rosson was arrested after a records check showed that he was wanted on charges of forgery and theft of a motor vehicle in the Baton Rouge area.
brproud.com
Capital area closures due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
brproud.com
Police respond to hit & run off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are responding to a Monday (November 28) afternoon hit and run off Greenwell Springs Road. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oak Villa Boulevard near Courtland Drive, and officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) are at the scene.
Comments / 0