ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WKRN

Metro police investigates overnight stabbing

Metro police responded to stabbing overnight in North Nashville. Metro police responded to stabbing overnight in North Nashville. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Hermitage community mourns death of store owner in robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hermitage community is mourning the loss of one of their own after a teen shot and killed a well-known convenience store owner Monday night during a robbery. The shooting happened at the Kwik Sak on Lebanon Pike. Vishal Patel, 36, the owner of the convenience...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death

Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy’s …. Lawsuit blames Maury County School staff for boy's death. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Human remains found by hunter in Williamson County. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Williamson County. Public forum to address southeast growth. Public forum to address southeast growth. Watch for scammers on Giving Tuesday. Watch for...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Preparing for severe weather in any season

Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face in …. A man is facing attempted criminal homicide charges after police say he shot another man in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Road rage incident leads to slashed tires

A road rage incident led to slashed tires and the victim being chased with a knife. A road rage incident led to slashed tires and the victim being chased with a knife. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Overnight storms bring damage, power outages

An overnight storm left behind slight damage and power outages in Middle Tennessee. An overnight storm left behind slight damage and power outages in Middle Tennessee. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive

Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Warren County man charged with holding woman captive. Bullets fly, strike several apartments in North Nashville. A teenager and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges for allegedly firing shots in North Nashville. Suspect indicted after shooting man in the face in …
WARREN COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wanted in connection with fake rideshare driver who drugs victims

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a woman believed to be posing as a rideshare driver who drugs passengers and steals their wallets. Man wanted in connection with fake rideshare driver …. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy