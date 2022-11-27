ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Arrest warrant issued for ex-NFL receiver Antonio Brown

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is the subject of an arrest warrant in Tampa, Fla., following allegations of domestic violence. He is wanted on a battery charge following an incident Brown's former fiancee said occurred on Monday.
Bears, Packers to Play for Significant NFL All-Time Record

The Packers and Bears’ playoff hopes continue to quickly slip away, but the two franchises always have plenty on the line when they face off in their historic NFC North rivalry. That will certainly be the case this Sunday, even with the teams both well below .500.
Trevor Lawrence partners with Lift Jax to sport cleat in upcoming game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tonight, Jaguars fans gathered at Strings Sports Brewery in Springfield for Jaguars all-access featuring guests Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. The Jaguars quarterback is coming off of a big win against the Ravens, and this weekend against the Detroit Lions he looks to wear special cleats to help promote Lift Jax and its work on Jacksonville’s Eastside.
Week 13 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings

Mike Williams and Ja'Marr Chase are the best two wide receivers that could save fantasy teams down the stretch. Unfortunately, I didn't have any update for Williams, so I still listed him as out. Finding outs in the free agent pool at wide receiver late in the season is extremely difficult. Here are the wideouts with injury news in Week 13:
Trae Young dominates as Hawks put away Magic

Trae Young had a double-double by halftime and finished with 30 points and 14 assists to help the visiting Atlanta Hawks end a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had 15 points and 10 rebounds at the half and scored another 15...
Big men renew rivalry as Nuggets visit Hawks

Nikola Jokic will meet one of his fiercest rivals when he and the Denver Nuggets visit Clint Capela and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night. The first meeting of the season of playoff hopefuls pits a Nuggets team seeking to extend its winning streak to a season-best five games against a Hawks club that was firing on all cylinders in a 125-108 win at Orlando on Wednesday.
Report: Tom Brady May Reunite with Bill Belichick in New England

No one quite knows what will happen with Tom Brady following the 2023 NFL season. His contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up following the season and Brady, for only the second time in his illustrious career, will be a free agent. The questions surrounding Brady are whether he will decide to retire, return to the Buccaneers or decide he wants to move on and play for a third team.
