ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights

If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Audit finds multiple failures at DCGS

A brand new audit found major issues in how the agency handled problems at DC Public Schools. It investigates the root cause of these issues.
WUSA9

Rosa Parks honored with tribute on every Metro bus in the DMV

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did in December of 2016. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is paying tribute to the legacy and courage of civil rights icon Rosa Parks with commemorative seats reserved in her honor on every bus across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Families may remain displaced for a year after condo explosion

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A community meeting was held for the residents of Potomac Oaks Thursday night. The meeting was supposed to be an opportunity for the victims of the Potomac Oaks explosion to ask questions. About 100 people were on the Zoom call, including residents, representatives of the police...
POTOMAC, MD
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Take a cookie tour of Georgetown Dec. 10

WASHINGTON — If you're feeling especially crumby this holiday season, the Georgetown Cookie Tour may be just the treat you need to get your spirits up. On Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can take a delicious tour of Georgetown small businesses and collect holiday cookies along the way.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro riders to see more Red Line trains starting Dec. 5

WASHINGTON — Red Line riders will start seeing shorter wait times as more trains are added to service starting Dec. 5. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the agency is adding more 7000-series trains back into service. With the additional rail cars, Red...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC

WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy