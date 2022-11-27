Read full article on original website
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Special education teacher in Virginia arrested after allegedly assaulting student twice
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church, Virginia has been arrested after investigators say she assaulted one of her students on two separate occasions. Detectives arrested and charged Amy Bonzano, 50, of Falls Church with two counts of simple...
WUSA
Audit finds multiple failures at DCGS
A brand new audit found major issues in how the agency handled problems at DC Public Schools. It investigates the root cause of these issues.
DC Council announces plans for free Metro bus service, overnight bus rides
WASHINGTON — The DC Council announced a major new plan to encourage more D.C. residents to use Metro’s rail and bus services. DC Council Chair Phil Mendelson and DC Councilmember Charles Allen announced the council will vote on two bills, next Tuesday, that would make all WMATA buses operating in D.C. free next summer.
Rosa Parks honored with tribute on every Metro bus in the DMV
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from a story WUSA9 did in December of 2016. The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is paying tribute to the legacy and courage of civil rights icon Rosa Parks with commemorative seats reserved in her honor on every bus across Washington D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.
WJLA
Dean of students at DC school arrested for indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt
WASHINGTON (7News) — Jamie Lee White, a leader at an elementary school in D.C., has been arrested for multiple indecent exposure incidents in Greenbelt, Md., according to police. The Greenbelt Police Department said the 45-year-old is suspected of multiple incidents of indecent exposure at Buddy Attick Lake Park. On...
WUSA
Mother of Rockville shooting victim presses for answers at Magruder High meeting
ROCKVILLE, Md. — DeAndre Thomas, 16, is back at Magruder High School. He was shot in a school bathroom with a ghost gun in the abdomen. He required 10 surgeries to recover. WUSA9 followed the Thomas Family through that recovery, and Wednesday night, Magruder High School invited parents to hear what it’s done to improve safety.
Families may remain displaced for a year after condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A community meeting was held for the residents of Potomac Oaks Thursday night. The meeting was supposed to be an opportunity for the victims of the Potomac Oaks explosion to ask questions. About 100 people were on the Zoom call, including residents, representatives of the police...
Former DC nonprofit directors plead guilty after stealing local kids' scholarship money for meals, family travel
WASHINGTON — Two men, who once served as directors at a now-defunct D.C. nonprofit, have pleaded guilty to stealing at least $155,000 combined from their organization's local children's scholarship fund. Former Executive Director Edward Davies and the former Director of Operations and Finance Earl Hamilton, who worked at the...
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was...
Data analytics company expanding in Arlington, expected to create 150 new jobs
RICHMOND, Va. — A $1.7 million expansion of the company Technomics, Inc., is expected to create 150 new jobs in Arlington, Virginia. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion of the cost engineering and data analytics company on Tuesday. He said the company is leasing an additional 10,000 square feet of space at 1225 S. Clark Street to increase capacity.
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
Take a cookie tour of Georgetown Dec. 10
WASHINGTON — If you're feeling especially crumby this holiday season, the Georgetown Cookie Tour may be just the treat you need to get your spirits up. On Saturday, December 10 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can take a delicious tour of Georgetown small businesses and collect holiday cookies along the way.
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
Metro riders to see more Red Line trains starting Dec. 5
WASHINGTON — Red Line riders will start seeing shorter wait times as more trains are added to service starting Dec. 5. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the agency is adding more 7000-series trains back into service. With the additional rail cars, Red...
Call it | This DC ANC Commissioner election could be decided by a coin flip
WASHINGTON — In a town accustomed to close elections, there is a race too close to call that no recount can help. "With with the caveat that my tenure with the body is somewhat short...I have never seen this happen before," and no one else in the office has either said Nick Jacobs with the D.C. Board of Elections.
Police warn of fentanyl-laced pills circulating in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is warning residents of fentanyl-laced pills that have been found circulating the area recently and has been linked to overdoses. Police say recently they have recovered pills, in particular blue-toned pills with a distinct “M” emblem. Several...
Police: Woman dies after shooting in SE DC
WASHINGTON — Police have opened a homicide investigation after a woman was pronounced dead following a shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of W Street Southeast for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located a woman...
Two deaths linked to fentanyl-laced 'fake' prescription drugs in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are warning of pills that look like prescription painkillers, but are actually laced with the deadly drug fentanyl. And they are linking these tainted drugs to two deaths and multiple non-fatal overdoses in the county. "So, they're thinking, 'I'm...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
