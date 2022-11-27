ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County police asking for public’s help finding 13-year-old diagnosed with autism

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old diagnosed with autism and ADHD.

Officers responded to a home on Euston Court in Jonesboro regarding Makayla Brown, who was seen on surveillance video leaving her grandmother’s home on Saturday afternoon.

Brown was allowed to play outside with her friend but did not return home before her curfew.

Police say Brown is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 85 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, shoulder-length hair, and was wearing a maroon “Animaniacs” hoodie with blue jeans and slides when she left home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

