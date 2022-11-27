Read full article on original website
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
This 70-inch 4K TV is $450 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday
Black Friday has come and gone, but if you’re still on the hunt for that perfect bargain, then rest assured that there are plenty of great Cyber Monday deals for the taking right now. Of course, that includes some great bargains on TVs, which have been among the most popular items for sale this year, and if your home cinema needs a new screen, then Best Buy has a solid offer up for grabs on the 70-inch Hisense A6G Series 4K television. For a limited time, a $60 discount knocks it down below $500, letting you grab this big-screen TV for $450 while stock lasts. Here’s what we like about it.
Cyber Monday is your last chance to get an iPhone for $99
It’s a deal that keeps getting better and better as time passes. You can get an iPhone SE (2020 edition) that is locked to Straight Talk, one of America’s best prepaid phone plans, for only $99 at Walmart. That’s $50 off of the standard price of the locked phone at $149 and way lower than you’ll be able to get an unlocked iPhone SE for, but you need to hurry if you want to avail yourself of it because similar offers are already sold out. Thanks to being part of Cyber Monday phone deals, this is the lowest price yet on this particular phone, but today’s your last chance to take advantage of it. There’s no other major shopping event remaining this year, so you should buy the iPhone SE now to get it in time for the holidays.
Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini
If you missed out on Black Friday deals, today is officially your last chance to snap up the best Cyber Monday deals, before they’re gone for good. We’re seeing some amazing Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air, and some of the deals we saw on these tablets on Black Friday sold out fast. So there’s no time like right now to grab yourself a great deal. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago — or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you’ll settle for, don’t worry as it’s on sale too. If you’re not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don’t forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.
49-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Cyber Monday deal: Save $800
If you have plenty to spend among the Cyber Monday deals, you’re going to love the offer we’ve spotted on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor at Samsung. Right now you can buy it for $1,500 saving you a huge $800 off the usual price. A saving of 35%, if you’ve been considering investing in a truly high-end gaming monitor, you’re going to save a lot here. While we’re not counting on it being an impulse purchase, there’s no denying this is a huge saving. Here’s why the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor could be the monitor for you.
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for Cyber Monday
Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are available to claim now and may run through Cyber Week or expire sooner, so it’s a great time to dive in and shop if you’re hunting for some great discounts. There are a ton of Cyber Monday laptop deals to browse — so many, in fact, that you might find it difficult to sift through them all. But don’t fret — keep an eye on the feed at Digital Trends, and we’ll help you find the unmissable offers, like this deal on HP’s Spectre 2-in-1 laptop that saves you $350 off. Normally $1,250, it’s all yours for $900, but we’re not quite sure how long it’s going to last, so act soon. You can shop that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop.
Almost a week after Black Friday, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is still $250 off
It’s almost a week since Black Friday, but Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount that lowers the massively popular laptop’s price to a more affordable $749 from its original price of $999. It’s one of the best offers from the Dell laptop deals during the shopping event, so don’t miss this chance to grab it. Once the Dell XPS 13 returns to its normal price, we’re not sure when’s the next opportunity to buy it for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and take advantage of this limited-quantity deal.
6 wireless Cyber Monday deals under $100 to declutter your desktop
Cut the cords off your desktop with these wireless Cyber Monday deals on peripherals and charging stands.
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti is $580 off right now
Don’t settle for regular desktop computer deals if you’re looking for a new gaming desktop — you should be taking advantage of gaming PC deals like Dell’s $580 discount for the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition, which lowers its price to $2,400 from its original price of $2,980. This is a limited-quantity deal that’s a holdover from Cyber Monday, so there’s not much time left for you to avail yourself of the offer. If you don’t want to miss out, make the purchase right now.
This top-rated 180-inch Full HD projector is $50 for Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, with plenty of discounts for the home theater to pounce on. One of the best Cyber Monday projector deals is on the Apeman LC350 Full HD projector, which is just $50 today at Walmart. It’s not every day you find something for the home theater at this price point. The projector offers a savings of $20, as it would regularly be priced at $70 if not for this Cyber Monday savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are free 90-day returns.
This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 just got a bit cheaper
For anyone looking for a truly high-end gaming laptop with a good discount, Dell has one of the best gaming laptop deals around. Right now, you can buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop for $2,900 direct from Dell. Normally priced at $3,580, you save a considerable $680 off the usual price so while this isn’t a cheap gaming laptop, it is an excellent discount. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your money.
This TCL soundbar with subwoofer is a steal at $59 for Cyber Monday
To complete your home theater you need more than the best TV, you also need great sound. That’s why we’ve been looking at speakers, soundbars, and all of the greatest Cyber Monday Subwoofer deals to get you the equipment you really need. Today, we want to highlight the TCL Alto 5+ soundbar with wireless subwoofer combo that you can find at Walmart. They usually sell for $80, but re only $59 while this deal lasts. That’s a savings of over 25% ($21) off the standard $80 price, so if you want to complete your sound system on the cheap, this is the time to do it.
Dell’s massive XPS 17 laptop is $700 off for Cyber Monday
If you’re looking for what could be the ultimate multimedia laptop, then today’s the day to shop the Cyber Monday deals rolling out across the web. Right now, the Dell Cyber Monday sale has a particularly enticing offer on the stunning Dell XPS 17 4K Touch, cutting this $3,199 laptop down to $2,499 after a fat $700 Cyber Monday discount. This isn’t a cheap laptop by any means, but that is a substantial discount nonetheless, and if you want a top-tier 17-inch 4K work and entertainment laptop that can quite literally do it all, then this is the one to buy. Read on to find out why.
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with S Pen for Cyber Monday
If you’re not in the Apple ecosystem, then the Samsung Galaxy Tabs are probably the best tablets you can pick up if you want something that can compete with the iPad Pro. While it’s true that the higher-end Galaxy tabs are expensive, there are a few excellent Cyber Monday deals you can take advantage of, like this one from Walmart on the Tab S7 Plus. Walmart is giving a whopping $200 discount, bringing the price down to $499 instead of $699. Given that this is one of the best deals we’ll see on the Tab S7 Plus in a while, we encourage you to pick it up if you like what you see.
Dell Latitude 9330 review: the executive suite
“The Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 costs an arm and a leg, but has the executive-suite class to match the price.”. Business laptops tend to be expensive, but Dell’s Latitude 9330 2-in-1 is above and beyond. It’s not for the midlevel managers and directors — it’s the “CEO-level experience,” as Dell describes it, which is why it costs over $2,000 for a midrange configuration.
Gear up with these Cyber Monday tool deals—save up to 66% on drills, saws and more
Save up to 66% on top-tier tools during this extended Cyber Monday sale at Amazon. Get discounts on chain saws, leaf blowers, power drills and more.
Hurry and buy this 15-inch HP laptop while it’s $250 for Cyber Monday
With Cyber Monday finally, upon us, there are a lot of great Cyber Monday deals on budget laptops to take advantage of. For example, if you’re looking for a work or school computer, this 15-inch laptop from HP is going for just $250, down from the usual $470 it’s going for. That’s $220 worth of savings, so if you’ve wanted to pick up a budget laptop, now is the time before the deals run out!
Apple’s M2 Max chip may bring next-level performance to the MacBook Pro
Apple’s M2 Max chip is not out yet, but some benchmarks of it already are. One such test was leaked today, showing off the performance of the new processor. According to these scores, we might see a decent performance boost in the future MacBook Pros that will likely come with the M2 Max chip. Of course, things can still improve.
Nvidia may be killing some of its most popular GPUs
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and GTX 1660 lines may no longer be in production. Nvidia could be ending production of its two most popular graphics cards, according to WCCFTech and sources in the Asia Pacific manufacturing industry. This comes as a bit of a shock, considering both of these...
Asus launches world’s lightest 14-inch laptop with monster battery life
Asus just launched its latest flagship business laptop, the ExpertBook B9, which it claims is the lightest of its kind at just 1.94 pounds. Designed specifically for on-the-go executives and professionals needing a lightweight laptop that doesn’t sacrifice power, endurance, durability, and sustainability, the ExpertBook B9 seems to be Asus’ greatest effort at a highly reliable and sustainable laptop.
