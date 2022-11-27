Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is recovering from surgery to repair a torn MCL in his right knee. Pitts shared a post-operation photo from a hospital bed showing his knee in a brace. The image was on his Instagram story Wednesday. "Day 1," read the caption. The Falcons placed Pitts on injured reserve Monday, one day after taking a hit to the knee in the third quarter of a 27-24 victory against the Chicago Bears. Pitts, 22, posted 28 receptions for 356 yards and two touchdowns in 10 starts this season. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie first-round pick in 2021, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and a touchdown in 17 games (15 starts). He joined Mike Ditka as the only rookie tight ends in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards. --Field Level Media

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 MINUTES AGO