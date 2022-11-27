ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

KSLTV

Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kjzz.com

19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider

SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

What to do after a fender bender in snowy weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you get out of the car? Do you move the car? How do you do that safely? And what about calling the police? There are a lot of questions to answer and answer quickly if you have a minor car accident on the freeway during a snowstorm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on I-15 in Draper leaves one dead

DRAPER, Utah — A Jeep and Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash late Friday night in Draper. The two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes on I-15 near 14100 South. The Jeep struck the back left side of the Tundra and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.
DRAPER, UT
Park Record

Park City police blotter: Elk seen in a driveway

The Park City Police Department last week received several wildlife-related reports, including a collision, continuing a series of cases involving animals. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:22 p.m., an elk was reported to be in a Marsac Avenue driveway. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal would cross the road, according to police logs. The person wanted “the elk to be helped when crossing,” the logs indicated.
PARK CITY, UT

