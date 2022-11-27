Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
KSLTV
Driver, dog critically injured in West Valley car vs. TRAX crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man and his dog were critically injured in a crash involving a car and Utah Transit Authority TRAX train. UTA spokesperson Carl Arky said police believe the 78-year-old driver turned left to cross the tracks and moved his car into the path of the northbound train near 3360 S. 2700 West Tuesday afternoon.
kjzz.com
19-year-old hospitalized after vehicle slide off in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A vehicle slide off was causing traffic delays in Little Cottonwood Canyon as officials worked at the scene on Tuesday. Officials said a 19-year-old male was the only occupant in the vehicle when the slide off happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. They said he was sent via ambulance to a hospital and was conscious, breathing and alert.
kslnewsradio.com
Car drives into parade, hits horse and rider
SPANISH FORK, Utah — At around 8:30 p.m. near 200 North Main in Spanish Fork, a car drove through barricades and onto a parade route. The vehicle drove for nearly 7 blocks before striking the horse and rider, who were participating in the parade festivities. The parade was for...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
kslnewsradio.com
What to do after a fender bender in snowy weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you get out of the car? Do you move the car? How do you do that safely? And what about calling the police? There are a lot of questions to answer and answer quickly if you have a minor car accident on the freeway during a snowstorm.
Woman found dead following Tooele house fire
An unidentified woman was found dead inside a Tooele residential home that caught fire early Tuesday morning.
KSLTV
Plow drivers needed, but UDOT says the storm itself was the source of delay
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — During the Monday night commute, many drivers were struggling to get where they were going in the snowstorm on surface streets and on the interstate. The next morning, drivers ran into more delays with additional lake effect snowfall. Was it staffing issues or the...
KSLTV
UDOT crews working overnight to prepare roads for snowy morning commute
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The snow may have died down across some areas of northern Utah Monday night, but the Utah Department of Transportation is still hard at work and expects to keep crews on overnight to prep the roads for what could a snowy, icy morning commute Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Crash on I-15 in Draper leaves one dead
DRAPER, Utah — A Jeep and Toyota Tundra were involved in a crash late Friday night in Draper. The two vehicles were traveling in adjacent lanes on I-15 near 14100 South. The Jeep struck the back left side of the Tundra and lost control. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected.
Park Record
Park City police blotter: Elk seen in a driveway
The Park City Police Department last week received several wildlife-related reports, including a collision, continuing a series of cases involving animals. On Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:22 p.m., an elk was reported to be in a Marsac Avenue driveway. The person who contacted the police was worried the animal would cross the road, according to police logs. The person wanted “the elk to be helped when crossing,” the logs indicated.
Utah man pleas guilty after running over, killing 13-year-old boy
A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.
KUTV
Herriman standoff suspect's father caused deadly hospital standoff in 1991
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect in a recent deadly standoff in Herriman is the son of a man who took over a Utah hospital maternity ward and threatened to blow it up more than 30 years ago, KUTV 2News has learned. Alma Worthington, 38, died Sunday, Nov. 20...
KSLTV
Festival of Trees showcases a 11-year-old who persevered against the odds
SANDY, Utah — In the spirit of giving, the Festival of Trees raises money to help patients at Primary Children’s Hospital. It truly is a gift to see all the beautifully decorated trees in person – for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake police give tips to help avoid porch pirates, other theft during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police in Salt Lake City are offering safety tips for porch pirates and other criminal activity as the holiday season approaches. Officers said the city typically sees more people visiting downtown to celebrate between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day. Car theft. They said if...
KSLTV
SportClips in Sugar House reopens after massive apartment fire
SALT LAKE CITY — It all sounded the same, even looked the same. But the workers of a Sugar House SportClips sure have quite a different story than workers at most haircut shops. “I was getting a little antsy,” said Angie Arrien, who works at the SportClips. “I was...
Gephardt Daily
Provo police: Suspect jailed on 11 charges after fleeing traffic stop
PROVO, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was booked into jail Friday after he made an illegal left turn, then sped up to try and avoid a traffic stop by a police officer. The incident started just before 3 p.m. when the white Chevrolet Suburban...
Police investigate fatal South Jordan vehicle fire as suspicious death
A South Jordan vehicle fire on Thanksgiving that left one occupant dead is being investigated by the police as a suspicious death.
Gephardt Daily
Saratoga Springs woman arrested for alleged drunken driving, fleeing police
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saratoga Springs woman is being held without bail after a police officer observed her attempt to park at a Maverik station and knew she must be impaired. “I observed a cream Buick Lacrosse vehicle attempting to back up into...
KSLTV
Police confirm no shooting has occurred at Granger Elementary School; school evacuated
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Officers have responded to Granger Elementary School after receiving reports of shots being fired. The West Valley City Police Department said it has confirmed that no shooting has taken place. The school is being cleared and parents can pick up children at the Redwood...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
Comments / 0