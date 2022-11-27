Read full article on original website
Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at
Audrain County teen sentenced to probation for school shooting threat
An Audrain County teenager will spend two years on supervised probation for making a threat about a school shooting.
Warrant issued for suspect in Boone County shooting
Deputies have identified a suspect in a shooting early Saturday in southern Boone County.
Gofundme account has raised about almost $6,000 for Jefferson City murder victim
Friends of the J. Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning in downtown Jefferson City have established a gofundme. The money will go toward 23-year-old Skyler Smock’s funeral expenses and toward his young daughter. Supporters have raised about $5,700 of their $10,000 goal. Friends say Mr. Smock “absolutely loved everyone and would help anyone.”
Moniteau County man faces drug charge after routine traffic stop near California
A Moniteau County man faces charges after a routine traffic stop near California. Andrew Brizendine, 41, of California, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. The Moniteau County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on routine patrol stopped Brizendine’s vehicle on Highway 50 Sunday....
Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman accused of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury to a law enforcement officer in 2020 was sentenced on Monday. Kylie Shepherd, 28, was sentenced to five years in the department of corrections. She allegedly crashed her Pontiac Vibe into a Columbia Police Department cruiser Feb. 24, 2020,
Columbia Vibez Lounge murder suspect has trial delayed until January
A Columbia man’s murder trial is delayed by two months. Curtis Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action for the 2020 fatal shooting of Tershawn Kitchen outside Vibez Lounge. Kitchen, a security guard at the lounge, died from his injuries. A second victim survived.
Kansas City man charged in Jefferson City double homicide
A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a double homicide in Jefferson City. It happened early Saturday morning at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Damien Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot and killed Skylar Smock,...
Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
Appeals court upholds Monroe County murder conviction
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A state appeals court upheld a murder verdict for a former Missouri prison guard that killed his bride-to-be. The Western District Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied James Addie's request to overturn his first-degree murder and armed-criminal action convictions. The appeals court said Cole County Judge Jon Beetem properly allowed a
J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide
First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50
Cole County woman shot accidentally
A Cole County woman is at University Hospital after being accidentally shot. Cole County deputies were called to a home on Century Farms Road Sunday afternoon after a 23 year old man said he accidentally shot his 20 year old girlfriend. She was flown to Columbia in critical condition. Century Farms Road is near Schubert in Eastern Cole County.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 29, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers responded to the 500 block of South Grand Avenue in reference to a report of burglary. Officers made contact with Tamara Drianis, who stated a window was smashed and items were taken from the residence. There are no suspects at this time.
Charges filed for Columbia man who shot at multiple residences
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors filed charges for a Columbia, Mo. man who fired multiple shots into a multi-resident living area on November 25. Deputies say a male subject, 39, was seen fleeing after he allegedly fired multiple rounds into a living space after he threatened a resident. Police...
Two injured in Callaway County crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to
Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt
HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a
Police warn of road closure in east Columbia
Police closed part of an east Columbia residential street Tuesday.
Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County
Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZES POLICE DEPARTMENT TO SUBMIT GRANT APPLICATION
The Sedalia City Council considered authorizing a grant application to get new tactical vests for the Sedalia Police Department. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the department requested authorization to submit a grant application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Shaw said the new tactical vests would be a major improvement over what the department currently has.
