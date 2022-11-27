COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO