Jefferson City, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with trespassing on a school bus and peace disturbance after police say she threatened children on a bus in October. The Columbia Police Department said in a probable cause statement that it had video of Alexis Harvey-Phillips, 24, entering a school bus and screaming and yelling at The post Police: Woman charged after threatening students on bus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Gofundme account has raised about almost $6,000 for Jefferson City murder victim

Friends of the J. Pfenny’s employee who was shot to death early Saturday morning in downtown Jefferson City have established a gofundme. The money will go toward 23-year-old Skyler Smock’s funeral expenses and toward his young daughter. Supporters have raised about $5,700 of their $10,000 goal. Friends say Mr. Smock “absolutely loved everyone and would help anyone.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman accused of driving while intoxicated and causing serious physical injury to a law enforcement officer in 2020 was sentenced on Monday. Kylie Shepherd, 28, was sentenced to five years in the department of corrections. She allegedly crashed her  Pontiac Vibe into a Columbia Police Department cruiser Feb. 24, 2020, The post Woman accused of injuring cop in drunk driving incident sentenced to five years appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia Vibez Lounge murder suspect has trial delayed until January

A Columbia man’s murder trial is delayed by two months. Curtis Lewis is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action for the 2020 fatal shooting of Tershawn Kitchen outside Vibez Lounge. Kitchen, a security guard at the lounge, died from his injuries. A second victim survived.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City man charged in Jefferson City double homicide

A Kansas City man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder for a double homicide in Jefferson City. It happened early Saturday morning at J. Pfenny's Sports Grill and Pub. The Cole County Prosecutor's Office says 35-year-old Damien Davis, of Kansas City, Missouri, shot and killed Skylar Smock,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Jefferson City woman in critical condition after shooting

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after her boyfriend shot her while handling a gun Sunday afternoon, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Century Farms Road for a report of an accidental shooting around 1:30 p.m.,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Appeals court upholds Monroe County murder conviction

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A state appeals court upheld a murder verdict for a former Missouri prison guard that killed his bride-to-be. The Western District Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied James Addie's request to overturn his first-degree murder and armed-criminal action convictions. The appeals court said Cole County Judge Jon Beetem properly allowed a The post Appeals court upholds Monroe County murder conviction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

J Pfenny’s in Jefferson City remains closed about double homicide

First degree murder charges have been filed against the suspect accused of killing two men early Saturday morning inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar. Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson has charged 35-year-old Damien Davis with first degree murder and three other felonies for the incident inside J. Pfenny’s Sports Grill and Pub. Jefferson City Police have identified the two victims as Corey Thames and J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Cole County woman shot accidentally

A Cole County woman is at University Hospital after being accidentally shot. Cole County deputies were called to a home on Century Farms Road Sunday afternoon after a 23 year old man said he accidentally shot his 20 year old girlfriend. She was flown to Columbia in critical condition. Century Farms Road is near Schubert in Eastern Cole County.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For November 29, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers responded to the 500 block of South Grand Avenue in reference to a report of burglary. Officers made contact with Tamara Drianis, who stated a window was smashed and items were taken from the residence. There are no suspects at this time.
koamnewsnow.com

Charges filed for Columbia man who shot at multiple residences

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Prosecutors filed charges for a Columbia, Mo. man who fired multiple shots into a multi-resident living area on November 25. Deputies say a male subject, 39, was seen fleeing after he allegedly fired multiple rounds into a living space after he threatened a resident. Police...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two injured in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were injured in a Monday crash in Callaway County in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near County Road 395. The crash occurred after 57-year-old Marc Ferrin, of Hartsburg, crossed his 2008 Chevrolet Impala into the path of 18-year-old Marcus Davis' 2018 Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 63, according to The post Two injured in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt

HARTSBURG, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a shooting early Saturday morning left one man hurt. At 2:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 16000 block of South James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man with a gunshot wound and believe he was shot at a The post Deputies investigating after shooting in Hartsburg left one man hurt appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
HARTSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Two people, dog, injured in three-vehicle crash in Boone County

Two people are injured, and a dog is rescued, during a crash in Boone County. The Boone County Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to a crash on North Route B at East Mount Zion Church Road Sunday evening. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and inside one, the driver and a dog were pinned. Firefighters were able to extricate both.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AUTHORIZES POLICE DEPARTMENT TO SUBMIT GRANT APPLICATION

The Sedalia City Council considered authorizing a grant application to get new tactical vests for the Sedalia Police Department. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the department requested authorization to submit a grant application for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. Shaw said the new tactical vests would be a major improvement over what the department currently has.
SEDALIA, MO

