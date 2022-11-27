Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Ethereum is a 'con', will eventually 'blow up' like FTX as Bitcoin becomes primary global form of money
(Kitco News) - In the long-run, Bitcoin will become the world's primary form of money, replacing the U.S. dollar and other fiat currencies, and beating out altcoins, according to Cory Klippsten, CEO and Founder of Swan Bitcoin. "The very likely outcome is that Bitcoin continues to grow in size and...
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
sfstandard.com
FTX Contagion: BlockFi Bankruptcy Wipes Out Billions for 400,000 Everyday Americans and Investors Like Peter Thiel
BlockFi, a company that offered too-good-to-be-true interest rates on cryptocurrency holdings, is the latest victim of the FTX fallout. And while BlockFi’s bankruptcy is less dramatic than the FTX implosion, the consumer impact in the U.S. may be further reaching. “While FTX gets the headlines, Celsius and BlockFi are...
kitco.com
Fidelity Crypto is a go: $4.5 trillion firm launches retail crypto trading
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Fidelity Crypto is your opportunity to buy and sell bitcoin and ethereum in the Fidelity Investments App,” the...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Reiterates Bitcoin Floor Price Prediction
In an interview released on 26 November 2022, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, during an...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu: 5,000,000% value increase and a guarantee of 2021 repetition are…
A good number of Shiba Inu long-term holders still held on to the token even though only 18% were in profit. The increased involvement of investors with SHIB could play a vital role in how it performs in the next bull market. If you were a fervent follower of the...
FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars
On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. He was one of the richest men in the world. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed...
For Clients of Bankrupt FTX: a Bit of Good News
The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire on Nov. 11 came as a shock to customers and investors of the various companies involved. The immediate open question is whether they'll get their money back. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange was one of the central platforms in the fledgling financial-services industry, which...
u.today
European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin
In a recently published blog post, Ulrich Bindseil, director general of market infrastructure and payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), and Jürgen Schaaf, advisor to the senior management of the market infrastructure and payments business area of the ECB, predict that Bitcoin is heading toward irrelevance. Bindseil and...
u.today
Ex-Ark Invest Analyst: "Crypto Will Grow Again," Here's When
u.today
Nouriel Roubini on Crypto Market: "Bloodbath Has Only Started"
Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini opined that the cryptocurrency "bloodbath" had only just begun earlier this Thursday. Roubini is convinced that most cryptocurrency companies are now on their way to extinction after a series of high-profile bankruptcy filings. Last week, a New York University professor said that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Looking At ‘Major Move’ In Coming Days, These Technicals Show
Bitcoin continues to inch closer to the pivotal $17K marker as it nurses conservative gains after suffering the effects of the FTX implosion that wiped the entire crypto market of billions worth of valuation. The maiden digital coin managed to go up by 2.6% during the previous 24 hours, pushing...
cryptopotato.com
Over 90% of Australians Have Heard About Bitcoin (Survey)
25.6% of the Aussies are supposedly HODLers, while 90.8% have some knowledge about bitcoin. According to a study conducted by Independent Reserve, more than 25% of Aussies are crypto HODLers. Bitcoin remains the most recognizable digital currency, as 90.8% of the participants admitted being aware of its existence. The Latest...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Predicts Big Rally for One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Crypto Catalyst Coming in Two Weeks
The crypto strategist who called the end of last year’s Bitcoin (BTC) bull market is predicting a surge for an Ethereum-based altcoin. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Pentoshi tells his 657,500 Twitter followers that the technicals and fundamentals are aligning for decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK).
crypto-academy.org
Blackrock CEO: FTT is the Cause of the FTX Crash
Among the well-known names connected to investments in the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is BlackRock. Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, recently made some fascinating remarks regarding the fall of the Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency enterprise. According to him, BlackRock invested $24 million in FTX, which declared bankruptcy previously in the month. Due to claimed user cash being diverted to other businesses managed by Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced severe liquidity issues.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin’s Value Artificially Inflated and Rarely Used for Legal Transactions, Says ECB
Bitcoin has a regulation problem, i.e., major regulatory agencies do not understand it. The latest critique came from the top leadership at European Central Bank (ECB), who stated that Bitcoin’s value “is likely to be artificially induced” while adding that the crypto-asset is on a “road to irrelevance.”
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Rises Briefly as Fed Chair Promises More Rate Hikes
The Federal Reserve may have to keep rate hikes going for longer than previously expected. Jerome Powell – Chairman of the Federal Reserve – recently spoke about the future of macroeconomic policy and U.S. inflation at the Brooking Institution. As is typical, Bitcoin’s price was affected by his...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Hacker Transfers $4.1 Million in Bitcoin to OKX
The FTX hacker appears to have moved some of the stolen bridged assets to OKX. On-chain sleuth ZackXBT has tracked down some of the mixed Bitcoin funds stolen by the mysterious FTX hacker this month. The analyst found that $4.1 million worth of Bitcoin (255 BTC) has ended up on...
cryptopotato.com
Sam Bankman Fried Still Thinks FTT Was “More Legit” Than Most Tokens
Here’s what SBF had to say during a phone interview after filing FTX for bankruptcy. On Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)’s first long-form interview since FTX’s bankruptcy was published to YouTube by citizen journalist Tiffany Fong. On November 16th, the former CEO offered his perspective on a number...
ValueWalk
How Long To Hold A Stock & Make Money From It?
Investing in stock requires research, knowledge, and, most importantly, patience. For example, if you had invested in Apple stock in 2009, you would have seen your investment increase by almost 700%! And if you held on to that investment for the long term, you would have seen even more growth. So how long does it take to make money from stocks?
