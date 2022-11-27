ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Reiterates Bitcoin Floor Price Prediction

In an interview released on 26 November 2022, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, during an...
TheStreet

FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. He was one of the richest men in the world. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed...
TheStreet

For Clients of Bankrupt FTX: a Bit of Good News

The bankruptcy of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency empire on Nov. 11 came as a shock to customers and investors of the various companies involved. The immediate open question is whether they'll get their money back. The FTX cryptocurrency exchange was one of the central platforms in the fledgling financial-services industry, which...
u.today

European Central Bank Issues Major Warning About Bitcoin

In a recently published blog post, Ulrich Bindseil, director general of market infrastructure and payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), and Jürgen Schaaf, advisor to the senior management of the market infrastructure and payments business area of the ECB, predict that Bitcoin is heading toward irrelevance. Bindseil and...
u.today

Ex-Ark Invest Analyst: "Crypto Will Grow Again," Here's When

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Nouriel Roubini on Crypto Market: "Bloodbath Has Only Started"

Prominent economist Nouriel Roubini opined that the cryptocurrency "bloodbath" had only just begun earlier this Thursday. Roubini is convinced that most cryptocurrency companies are now on their way to extinction after a series of high-profile bankruptcy filings. Last week, a New York University professor said that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Looking At ‘Major Move’ In Coming Days, These Technicals Show

Bitcoin continues to inch closer to the pivotal $17K marker as it nurses conservative gains after suffering the effects of the FTX implosion that wiped the entire crypto market of billions worth of valuation. The maiden digital coin managed to go up by 2.6% during the previous 24 hours, pushing...
cryptopotato.com

Over 90% of Australians Have Heard About Bitcoin (Survey)

25.6% of the Aussies are supposedly HODLers, while 90.8% have some knowledge about bitcoin. According to a study conducted by Independent Reserve, more than 25% of Aussies are crypto HODLers. Bitcoin remains the most recognizable digital currency, as 90.8% of the participants admitted being aware of its existence. The Latest...
crypto-academy.org

Blackrock CEO: FTT is the Cause of the FTX Crash

Among the well-known names connected to investments in the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX is BlackRock. Larry Fink, BlackRock’s chairman and CEO, recently made some fascinating remarks regarding the fall of the Sam Bankman-Fried cryptocurrency enterprise. According to him, BlackRock invested $24 million in FTX, which declared bankruptcy previously in the month. Due to claimed user cash being diverted to other businesses managed by Sam Bankman-Fried, the cryptocurrency exchange experienced severe liquidity issues.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Value Artificially Inflated and Rarely Used for Legal Transactions, Says ECB

Bitcoin has a regulation problem, i.e., major regulatory agencies do not understand it. The latest critique came from the top leadership at European Central Bank (ECB), who stated that Bitcoin’s value “is likely to be artificially induced” while adding that the crypto-asset is on a “road to irrelevance.”
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Rises Briefly as Fed Chair Promises More Rate Hikes

The Federal Reserve may have to keep rate hikes going for longer than previously expected. Jerome Powell – Chairman of the Federal Reserve – recently spoke about the future of macroeconomic policy and U.S. inflation at the Brooking Institution. As is typical, Bitcoin’s price was affected by his...
cryptopotato.com

FTX Hacker Transfers $4.1 Million in Bitcoin to OKX

The FTX hacker appears to have moved some of the stolen bridged assets to OKX. On-chain sleuth ZackXBT has tracked down some of the mixed Bitcoin funds stolen by the mysterious FTX hacker this month. The analyst found that $4.1 million worth of Bitcoin (255 BTC) has ended up on...
cryptopotato.com

Sam Bankman Fried Still Thinks FTT Was “More Legit” Than Most Tokens

Here’s what SBF had to say during a phone interview after filing FTX for bankruptcy. On Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF)’s first long-form interview since FTX’s bankruptcy was published to YouTube by citizen journalist Tiffany Fong. On November 16th, the former CEO offered his perspective on a number...
ValueWalk

How Long To Hold A Stock & Make Money From It?

Investing in stock requires research, knowledge, and, most importantly, patience. For example, if you had invested in Apple stock in 2009, you would have seen your investment increase by almost 700%! And if you held on to that investment for the long term, you would have seen even more growth. So how long does it take to make money from stocks?

Comments / 0

Community Policy