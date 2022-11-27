Read full article on original website
Updated forecasts detail first expected winter storm of the season
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasts are becoming more specific as the weather systems expected to bring strong winds and heavy snow to Whatcom County get closer. A cool but dry start to Tuesday across the region in between weather systems. However, this will quickly change as additional storm[s] approach and move through the [western Washington] area bringing mountain snow and periods of rain, snow, or a mix to the lowlands.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 500 FEET...
Lowlands of western Whatcom County, including Point Roberts, Lummi Island, Bellingham, and Sumas, Lowlands of western Skagit County, including Cypress Island, Guemes Island, Anacortes, Mount Vernon, and La Conner and Everett and vicinity, including Stanwood, Marysville, and Mountlake Terrace. Description. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST...
Over 70,000 without power in the Puget Sound area amid Wind Advisory
SEATTLE — Nearly 80,000 customers are without power in the Puget Sound area amid a Wind Advisory and a High Wind Warning. Puget Sound Energy is reporting nearly 30,000 customers without power as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday night. Seattle City Light is reporting another 13,256 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD is reporting nearly 28,382 without power.
Damaging winds, snow expected in Whatcom lowlands as alerts are issued
Forecasts now put Bellingham and Whatcom on track for at least some accumulation.
Whatcom lowland snow accumulations of up to 8 inches possible
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch today, Monday, November 28th, forewarning of “possible heavy snow” beginning tomorrow in the lowlands of Whatcom County and other northern areas of western Washington north of Everett. The watch is in effect between 1pm on Tuesday and 4pm on Wednesday.
Winter storm watch in effect until Wednesday afternoon
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 28, 2022—According to AccuWeather, there is a 48% chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow during a winter storm watch starting 1 p.m. Tuesday and ending 4 p.m. Wednesday. For information on winter storm safety tips, click here. Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday there...
Wind advisory issued for Monday in Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for tomorrow, Monday, November 28th, from 4am through 10pm . The wind advisory says to expect sustained northeast winds of 25 to 35mph with gusts up to 50mph. The advisory area...
NWS issues winter storm advisory for north Peninsula
PORT ANGELES — The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for the potential of snow beginning Sunday night through Monday mid morning. An inch of snow is expected to fall overnight into Monday. Winds could also gust to 40 mph during the period. Along with the Port Angeles, Sequim and Port Townsend areas; the advisory also covers Island and western Snohomish, Skagit, and Whatcom counties.
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
Winter weather set to hit Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we are already getting a taste of winter here in Whatcom County. There is a wind advisory in place for western Whatcom County and San Jaun County until 10 p.m. tonight, Monday, November 28th. The National Weather Service in Seattle...
Predictions of lowland snow send Snohomish County residents scrambling to prepare
SNOHOMISH CO., Wash. — The potential for the season's first lowland snow has people in Snohomish County stocking up and hunkering down. With predictions of between one and three inches of snow in the lower elevations around Puget Sound, the big issue for a lot of people is driving on slushy or icy roads. Plow crews are ready throughout Snohomish County, but when the weather is really bad just getting the car out of the driveway can be a challenge.
Here are the top Bellingham roads to avoid in ice, snow
If possible, staying home is always the safest option if you’re unsure how to drive in inclement weather.
Western Washington counties brace for lowland snow potential this week
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Be in the know about snow - that's the message from Snohomish County Public Works as they encourage residents to prepare for any snow and ice events as the weather gets colder. Light snow is expected across the Puget Sound region by midday Tuesday. The...
Kide Tide mixed with Gale Warning winds raise coastal flooding concerns
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials in the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management (DEM) told Whatcom News in an email they are not expecting significant impacts as a result of a forecast King Tide and overnight gale force winds. A Gale Warning is in effect until...
Gear up, week-long wet snow expected Lynnwood to Arlington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—With colder air coming in from Canada dropping temperatures to a low of 26°F on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts wet snow for the week throughout Snohomish County. Resident should expect up to half an inch of wet snow, but with the mix of rain with the snow, it will most likely transition into rain throughout a given day.
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
Whatcom schools and other closures and opening delays announced for Wednesday, Nov. 30th
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — As of 6:30am this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, Whatcom County schools and others have announced the following due to snow and ice on the roads in much of the area. Bellingham Schools – no announcement. Bellingham Christian Schools – no announcement. Assumption Catholic...
It’s getting cold again. Is it time to say the ‘S’ word?
Environment Canada is watching the weather models too.
Whatcom will see weather Tuesday that might seem unusual
Mt. Baker Ski Area was open on a weekday schedule, but officials were warning winter sports enthusiasts about a variable snow base.
As Whatcom COVID cases increase, learn to ventilate your home in winter to stop the spread
Whatcom County has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 case numbers. There were 18 new cases that reported on Nov. 1, which increased to 39 new cases on Nov. 22, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the CDC frequently updates COVID-19 data by country, state and...
