Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63
Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”
Bob Dylan Wept Watching a Musical That Featured His Songs: ‘I Was Stunned’
Bob Dylan watched the musical "The Girl From the North Country." He said he felt incredibly moved by the show and cried.
Nicole Kidman Receives Standing Ovation at Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ After Bidding $100,000 for Hugh Jackman’s Signed Hat
Nicole Kidman received a warm welcome on Broadway Saturday evening when she made an appearance at a performance of Hugh Jackman’s “The Music Man” revival. During an auction for the charity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Kidman made her presence known when she bid a hefty sum of $100,000 for a hat signed by Jackman. Jackman shared a video of the meeting on Twitter, thanking his fellow Australian thespian for her support. “I love you. I love Broadway. And I love what they do, Broadway Cares, but I also want to say this show is extraordinary,” Kidman said, taking the microphone after approaching...
Daily Beast
Cardi B Accused of Ripping Off Artist for Her Marge Simpson Halloween Costume
Italian pop artist aleXsandro Palombo is accusing rapper and pop icon Cardi B of ripping off his work without credit after the latter posted an image of her Halloween costume, in which she’s dressed as Marge Simpson wearing Thierry Mugler, on Instagram, according to Artnet. Cardi B’s high-fashion turn...
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
How Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse and More Inspired ‘Wednesday’s’ Unforgettable Dance Sequence
Is there anything Jenna Ortega can’t do? In the new Netflix series, “Wednesday,” Ortega takes on the role of Wednesday Addams, and as part of her prep process, she had to learn how to play the cello. She also took on the role of a choreographer to execute one of the series’ most memorable moments. Episode four, titled “Woe What a Night,” sees the students of Nevermore Academy, the school for outcasts, attend the Rave’N dance. Wednesday reluctantly attends with Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan). As The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck” plays, Wednesday takes to the dance floor and throws out her...
George Harrison Said The Beatles’ Concerts Became ‘Inconsequential’ in the Mid-1960s
George Harrison said The Beatles' concerts in the mid-1960s became pointless. The group stopped touring in 1966.
This iconic London theater show is finally hitting Broadway after 70 years
Once described by The New York Times' Ben Brantley as "a living Clue board," Agatha Christie's iconic murder mystery The Mousetrap, which has been running on London's West End for 70 years, will finally open on Broadway in 2023. The show, which holds the Guinness World Record for longest-running play...
The Other Time Ringo Starr Got Replaced on a Song Because He Struggled to Play the Drums
Ringo Starr was replaced during one solo recording session because he struggled to play the drums, and the famous producer at the studio called out his skills.
Mariah Carey Joins Producing Team Of Broadway’s ‘Some Like It Hot’
Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, becoming the latest in a trend of celebrities lending their clout and popularity to support Broadway productions during previews. “When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film,” said Carey in a statement, “I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.” Currently in previews at the...
Daily Beast
Why Actors Like Rita Moreno and Kelsey Grammer Want to Make Lifetime’s Holiday Movies
Year after year, Lifetime continues to churn out around a bajillion Christmas movies every holiday season. With those festive flicks, the network nabs big names—this year, for example, its roster includes folks like Kelsey Grammer, Rita Moreno, and Mario Lopez. What does the channel do to attract so many big names every time the clock strikes November, and how do they keep these folks around for years to come?
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye
NEW YORK (AP) — The masked man of Broadway is going out strong. “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.
George Harrison Said the Charts Killed the True Hits Artists Made
George Harrison said the charts killed the truly good songs artists made. The former Beatle was sick of the way the record business worked.
Thrillist
'Phantom of the Opera' Postpones Broadway Closing Due to Historic Ticket Sales
The Phantom of the Opera is already the longest-running show in Broadway history, and now it will stick around a little longer. After announcing that the show would close in February 2023—ending a record-breaking 35-year run—producers have now extended its stay on Broadway due to historic ticket sales. The New York Times reports that the show grossed $2.2 million the week of Thanksgiving, its highest total ever. Due to the demand, the show will stay open for an additional eight weeks until April 16, 2023.
Daily Beast
Jenna Ortega’s Dance Scene in ‘Wednesday’ Is the Moment the Show Becomes Great
If we’re being honest, Netflix’s Wednesday is, for much of its run, kind of blah—monotone, unimaginative, and just a little too keen on borrowing concepts we’ve seen before. But give it four episodes (I know, I know) and you’ll at least witness one of the best kooky dance scenes television has pulled off in a while. In an explosion of flailing arms, high kicks, and piercing stares, Jenna Ortega gives Wednesday (and Wednesday) a school dance to remember.
Daily Beast
Disney+’s ‘Willow’ Series Is Just Like the Movie—Except Much, Much Worse
To a significant extent, Disney’s streaming strategy appears to involve raiding their archives for every last available property capable of being turned into a multi-season series. Arriving in the wake of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and various Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars efforts—and ahead of The Santa Clauses and National Treasure: Edge of History—Willow continues that tactical trend.
Daily Beast
In ‘Taurus,’ Machine Gun Kelly Embodies a Lost Generation of Rap
For fans of Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), the opening scenes of Taurus are frustrating. We already know we are about to see his portrayal of a rising star rapper struggling with addiction, women, and the never-ending conflation of the two. We are somewhat expecting the feel of a rock biopic, despite the film centering on the fictional Cole Taurus. We are looking for little nods and asides to our MGK-and-associated-acts fan club/movement, known as EST (“Everyone Stands Together”). And we expect to hear music, a lot of it, and at a high volume.
Daily Beast
‘That ’90s Show’ Looks Just Like ‘That ’70s Show,’ but With Flannels
The ’70s and ’90s may have more in common than we think, if the first trailer for Netflix’s sequel to That ’70s Show has anything to say about it. A first-look teaser for That ’90s Show released Tuesday shows a younger, more diverse generation wreaking havoc in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin—or more specifically, inside Kitty and Red Forman’s house. It’s the year 1995, and Kitty’s (Debra Jo Rupp) voice is as cheery as ever while a grungy take on the original Fox sitcom’s theme song plays. Meanwhile, Red (Kurtwood Smith) snarls at his visiting granddaughter Leia’s new friends and, once again, threatens to put his foot in every ass in sight.
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Delays Broadway Closure
The Phantom of the Opera will delay its Broadway closure to April 16, the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. After announcing that the Broadway production would end its 35-year run on Feb. 18, the show has added an eight-week extension to its closure date due to demand. This is the only extension possible, according to the production, as the Majestic Theatre will be closing after the run for “major renovations.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayAndrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development VentureMariah Carey Joins Broadway...
Daily Beast
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Has Redeemed Itself For the Holidays
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday. There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.
Comments / 0