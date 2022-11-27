Irene Cara, the pop star behind the soundtrack hits “Fame” and “Flashdance… What a Feeling,” has died. The singer and actor was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” Judith A. Moose, Cara’s publicist, wrote in a Twitter message early on Saturday, November 26. “The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO