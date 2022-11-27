NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- The Bengals are finding ways to get it done week in and week out as evidenced by their 20-16 road win over the Titans Sunday. Joe Burrow was a technician in the game, doing what he needed each down to give the Bengals a chance. He finished with 270 yards and a TD on 22 of 37 passing. Burrow wasn’t afraid to use his legs to pick up yards and stay on a favorable downs and distance schedule either. He finished with 32 rushing yards on nine carries. That was second on the team and a major contribution to the team’s 108 total.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO