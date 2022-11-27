Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
wclo.com
Beloit narrows down city manager pool
The Beloit City Council will begin reviewing applications for the open City Manager position after narrowing down the candidate pool. Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says the council received 32 applications with 16 of them meeting the minimum qualifications for the position. Lock says the councilors will independently review...
wclo.com
Janesville City Council gets updated on WSCC project
The Janesville City Council is trying to keep up with new information on the Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center after a presentation by city staff and the Friends of the WSCC at Monday night’s city council meeting. City Councilor Heather Miller says the ability to trust city staff...
wclo.com
2023 Janesville Senior Center memberships now available
The Janesville Senior Center’s 2023 Membership Drive is now underway. Center Supervisor Linda Klevins says a membership allows members to enjoy things like monthly day trips, fitness classes, art classes among others. Klevins says a membership costs $25 and are valid beginning Thursday and are good for a full...
wclo.com
11/29/22 Heather Miller Janesville City Council on the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center
Heather Miller Janesville City Council joins us to discuss last night’s presentation for the Woodmans Sports and Convention Center. POLL: Do you think taxpayers should be on the hook for a portion of the proposed Woodmans Sports and Convention Center?
nbc15.com
Madison Amtrak project chugs along, city seeks public input
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In a goal to bring Amtrak to Madison, a city official says “momentum” is building. Six sites around the city have a shot at becoming Madison’s pick for a potential new train station. As shown in the city map below, the areas are referred to as [UW-Madison] Campus, Downtown, First Street, Near East Side, Oscar Mayer and [Dane Co. Regional] Airport.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
luxury-houses.net
This Beautiful Custom, High Energy Efficient Home Located on Pleasant Lake, East Troy, WI Listing for $2.3M
The Home in East Troy is a luxurious home with panoramic views of the lake, now available for sale. This home located at N8115 Pleasant Lake Rd, East Troy, Wisconsin; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,307 square feet of living spaces. Call Michelle Campbell – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 262-443-1921) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in East Troy.
wclo.com
City of Janesville encourages residents to celebrate Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday is the day that shoppers take a break from the hustle and bustle of Black Friday and Cyber Monday to donate to charity. The City of Janesville is encouraging residents to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29th by considering a gift to the Park and Recreation Legacy Fund.
rockrivercurrent.com
Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end
ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
wclo.com
Beloit superintendent asks for community feedback on reconfiguration
The leader of the Beloit School District is seeking the opinion of the public as the district considers possible reconfiguration for the next school year. Superintendent Dr. Willie Garrison says he hopes an online survey will provide them with the date they need to make the right decisions and this is one of the first steps in moving the district forward.
Crews fight blaze at home in Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc police said in a statement they are helping the West Lakes Fire District with a residential structure fire.
WSAW
Wisconsin DNR reports deer harvest totals up from 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resouces has released preliminary harvest and license data following the 9-day gun deer season. Compared to 2021, the total firearm deer harvest was up 14.4% statewide, with the antlered harvest up 14.7% and antlerless harvest up 14.1%. Preliminary figures show that...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Madison’s east side, taken to hospital
MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Madison’s east side during the Tuesday evening rush hour. Dane County dispatchers said the crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue. Madison Fire Departments spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews with the Madison Fire Department...
WISN
Multiple-vehicle crash reported on SB I-41/US-45 at Watertown Plank Road
WAUWATOSA — 2:50 p.m. UPDATE:Everything has reopened. 11 a.m. UPDATE: The southbound lanes are open, but Watertown Plank Road off-ramp remains closed. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Person shot on State Street in Madison, suspect at large
Madison police say a person was injured after being shot on State Street on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near State and Mifflin.
For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues
Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together after the leak of the Dobbs decision — along with Dr. Dennis...
An O.D. in Wisconsin Earlier This Year, Leads to 4 Million Worth of Cocaine
Back in January an overdose in Kenosha, Wisconsin has led to a $4 Million cocaine bust. TMJ4. Kenosha Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a possible narcotics overdose, and got there in the nick of time saving a person's life. Deputies administered narcan which helped save this person's life. What happened afterwards, was the local authorities tracking down the drugs that were used. Let's see if we can find out where these deadly drugs came from, so we can prevent more overdoses from happening.
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
fortatkinsononline.com
Linda Godfrey, who launched ‘Beast of Bray Road’ legend, has died at age 71
Editor’s note: The following story has been reprinted, with permission, from the online news site: Walworthcountycommunitynews.com. Linda Godfrey, the author who gained fame after first writing about the legend of the Beast of Bray Road in 1991 in Walworth County’s weekly newspaper has died at the age of 71.
nbc15.com
Crash reported on US Hwy 18 causing lane closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Iowa County Sherriff’s Office says there is a motorcycle crash causing backup on US Highway 18 for drivers. All lanes of traffic are now open Eastbound and Westbound on US 18/151 at County HHH according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The Sheriff’s Office says...
