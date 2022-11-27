ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

ourstate.com

5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie

Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
DAVIDSON, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood Co. Sheriffs Office, Canton PD make deal to replace flood-damaged ammo

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year's flooding in Western North Carolina targeted many aspects of life, even swamping the Canton Police Department's ammunition supply. But replacements were readily available from a deal just down the road. When the flood happened in August of 2021, it flooded the Canton...
CANTON, NC
avlwatchdog.org

New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?

Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
FLETCHER, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tcsonc.org

My Final Sheriff's Corner

Sixteen years ago, Transylvania County granted me the incredible opportunity to serve as its Sheriff. I was a young man with little more than a vision of taking our Sheriff’s Office to new heights. My vision was simple…to become a World Class Sheriff’s Office, serving our communities with Ethical, Character-Driven Leadership. The mission was clear. We needed to assemble a team committed to protecting the public, reducing the incident and fear of crime, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. That team and I have worked diligently since then to live up to our motto of “doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason.” We have strived to adhere to the Guiding Principles of Integrity, Professionalism, Fairness, and Respect and to live up to the reminder that the badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s faith so long as we stayed true to our Code of Ethics.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An Asheville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he crashed into a cyclist, killing him, earlier this month. Bernie Chan Rogers, 26, turned himself in on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for open charges of death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and revoked driver's license. Rogers was released without bond and is set to appear in court on Dec. 8.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wrwh.com

Traffic Shift Begins Tuesday On Appalachian Parkway

(Cleveland)- Motorists using phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland are being advised that starting Tuesday, November 29th the Georgia Department of Transpiration will implement a traffic shift in the area of the White County Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center in order to install a new bridge, that should have been a part of the original design.
CLEVELAND, GA
country1037fm.com

Indian Trail North Carolina Team Wins At National Gingerbread Contest

The annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn brings large numbers of entries each year. In its 30th year, the contest in Asheville had 219 entries this season. And, stakes increased with more than $40,000 available in cash and prizes. According to The Weekly, one of the entries came from the Indian Trail, North Carolina team of Michael and Julie Andreacola. The duo submitted “National Museum of Gingerbread,” winning the Most Innovative Structure award. The category was one of six new ones added this year. And, in keeping with tradition, the entries remain on display at The Omni Grove Park Inn until January 2. Registered hotel guests and customers with dining reservations may view them on Fridays and Saturdays. Others may view the display Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays after 6 p.m. except for holidays.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
FOX Carolina

Uber driver in Asheville shot Sunday morning, officers investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to an area near Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. According to officers, the victim drove...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
ASHEVILLE, NC

