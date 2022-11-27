Read full article on original website
ourstate.com
5 North Carolina Towns That Belong in a Christmas Movie
Around Christmastime, a nostalgic sense of anticipation and fellowship brings together this Randolph County community. Hop in a wagon or carriage and ride through downtown to enjoy the Christmas lights and festive storefronts. Davidson. For more than three decades, this small college town north of Charlotte has been known for...
WLOS.com
Have you seen this food trailer that was stolen from Allen Road area of Henderson County?
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a food trailer that was stolen from the Allen Road area on Nov. 26. Deputies are trying to find the trailer and identify the people who took it. Anyone with information is asked...
WLOS.com
'There are a lot of families in need' Christmas Angel Shop now open for the holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry's (ABBCM) Christmas Angel Shop officially opened on Monday, Nov. 28. The shop, housed next to the NC License Plate Tag Agency off Smokey Park Highway in Buncombe County, is held in a space that's been provided by Ingles for the past four years.
WLOS.com
Haywood Co. Sheriffs Office, Canton PD make deal to replace flood-damaged ammo
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year's flooding in Western North Carolina targeted many aspects of life, even swamping the Canton Police Department's ammunition supply. But replacements were readily available from a deal just down the road. When the flood happened in August of 2021, it flooded the Canton...
avlwatchdog.org
New food hall for Fletcher? With wine, beer and bourbon?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: A bunch of grading has been done at the site of the old auction house in Fletcher off of Fanning Bridge Road. A couple of years ago a developer announced plans for a brewpub or restaurant there. Is something finally happening?
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Wildfire burns 500 acres in North Carolina
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
tcsonc.org
My Final Sheriff's Corner
Sixteen years ago, Transylvania County granted me the incredible opportunity to serve as its Sheriff. I was a young man with little more than a vision of taking our Sheriff’s Office to new heights. My vision was simple…to become a World Class Sheriff’s Office, serving our communities with Ethical, Character-Driven Leadership. The mission was clear. We needed to assemble a team committed to protecting the public, reducing the incident and fear of crime, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. That team and I have worked diligently since then to live up to our motto of “doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason.” We have strived to adhere to the Guiding Principles of Integrity, Professionalism, Fairness, and Respect and to live up to the reminder that the badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s faith so long as we stayed true to our Code of Ethics.
WLOS.com
Firefighters count on rain to help contain Hurricane Ridge wildfire
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hurricane Ridge wildfire has been burning for almost a week, and firefighters hope to get some help from rain expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. The fire began about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, off Interstate 40 in Haywood County near the Cold Springs...
Mountain Xpress
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — An Asheville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he crashed into a cyclist, killing him, earlier this month. Bernie Chan Rogers, 26, turned himself in on Tuesday, Nov. 22, for open charges of death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed and revoked driver's license. Rogers was released without bond and is set to appear in court on Dec. 8.
Oconee Co. deputies ask for public help in burglary, larceny investigation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
wrwh.com
Traffic Shift Begins Tuesday On Appalachian Parkway
(Cleveland)- Motorists using phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland are being advised that starting Tuesday, November 29th the Georgia Department of Transpiration will implement a traffic shift in the area of the White County Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center in order to install a new bridge, that should have been a part of the original design.
country1037fm.com
Indian Trail North Carolina Team Wins At National Gingerbread Contest
The annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn brings large numbers of entries each year. In its 30th year, the contest in Asheville had 219 entries this season. And, stakes increased with more than $40,000 available in cash and prizes. According to The Weekly, one of the entries came from the Indian Trail, North Carolina team of Michael and Julie Andreacola. The duo submitted “National Museum of Gingerbread,” winning the Most Innovative Structure award. The category was one of six new ones added this year. And, in keeping with tradition, the entries remain on display at The Omni Grove Park Inn until January 2. Registered hotel guests and customers with dining reservations may view them on Fridays and Saturdays. Others may view the display Mondays-Thursdays and Sundays after 6 p.m. except for holidays.
Uber driver shot early Sun. morning in Asheville
Police are looking for someone who shot an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Uber driver in Asheville shot Sunday morning, officers investigating
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured an Uber driver on Sunday morning. Officers said they responded to an area near Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. after someone reported the shooting. According to officers, the victim drove...
WLOS.com
Area animal shelters to offer free or low-cost adoptions during national holiday event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Just in time for the holidays, two area animal shelters will be taking part in BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" national event to kick off the month of December. Asheville Humane Society and Blue Ridge Humane Society, located in Henderson County, are...
WLOS.com
Giving Tuesday: Charitable groups encourage paying it forward to help out communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Giving Tuesday is here once again and charitable organizations are needing as much help as ever. The day serves as a call for people to support nonprofit agencies and causes that impact communities. Already at over $14,000, Pisgah Legal Services in Asheville is looking for...
WLOS.com
Rain and a shot of cold return to the Asheville area this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday's temperatures were cooler than previous days, but still not bad, considering it's almost December. More rain is on the way this week, and it is likely to be heavier than the amounts Western North Carolina received over the Thanksgiving holiday. The flood risk looks...
