Sixteen years ago, Transylvania County granted me the incredible opportunity to serve as its Sheriff. I was a young man with little more than a vision of taking our Sheriff’s Office to new heights. My vision was simple…to become a World Class Sheriff’s Office, serving our communities with Ethical, Character-Driven Leadership. The mission was clear. We needed to assemble a team committed to protecting the public, reducing the incident and fear of crime, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. That team and I have worked diligently since then to live up to our motto of “doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason.” We have strived to adhere to the Guiding Principles of Integrity, Professionalism, Fairness, and Respect and to live up to the reminder that the badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s faith so long as we stayed true to our Code of Ethics.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO