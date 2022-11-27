Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The City of Grand Rapids Wants You to Stop Throwing Away Your Old Christmas Lights
Thanksgiving has come and gone, so if you celebrate Christmas, you're probably busting out the boxes full of decorations and lights to decorate your yard and home for the season. Hopefully, you tested that strand of lights before you got up on the ladder, because it seems like the most...
WOOD
Keep your body safe this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a busy time of year, with families gearing up for the busy holiday season. It’s important to stay safe and keep our bodies healthy. Today, we have Dr. Christopher Miller here with Total Health Chiropractic to give us some tips to stay safe and healthy during this busy time!
Old dry well opens up in the middle of family's driveway
A family in Hudsonville found a hole full of mystery and intrigue when they began noticing a tiny crevice in their driveway begin to open up two weeks ago.
Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting rescheduled, holiday parade canceled
HUDSONVILLE, MI — The Hudsonville Christmas tree lighting ceremony is rescheduled for Thursday, Dec. 1 but the holiday parade has been canceled. Originally, the tree lighting and parade were scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, but had to be canceled due a snowstorm. Officials say even thought the parade won’t...
Covered bridge with holiday lights adds to festive feeling for Kent County village’s event
ADA, MI — The Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys festival returns to Ada this week with a covered bridge lighting, Christmas carolers and other family friendly activities. Jon Conkling, committee chair for the Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys festival, said a highlight of the event is the lighting of the covered bridge.
Monday, November 28th was “Bill Steffen Day” in Grand Rapids
Meteorologist Bill Steffen has been on our televisions for over 40 years. He made his West Michigan weather forecasting debut on WZZM TV-13 back in November of 1974. Years later, in 2001, Bill made the move to WOOD TV-8. Who would have thought that an 8 year old Boy Scout...
WOOD
It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s chief emeritus
The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen Day” to celebrate the career of longtime meteorologist Bill Steffen, chief emeritus for Storm Team 8. (Nov. 28, 2022) It’s Bill Steffen Day! Celebrating Storm Team 8’s …. The city of Grand Rapids proclaimed Monday “Bill Steffen...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 113022
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Local doctors see great improvement in epilepsy treatments. Cookies for a Cause seeks homemade cookies for deployed …. Nov. 30, 2022. Grand Rapids Gold wins over Wisconsin Herd. MHSAA basketball: Nov. 29, 2022. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
WOOD
John Ball Zoo participating in Giving Zoo Day
Home away from home in works for transplant patients, …. Transplants are lifesaving and life changing operations. But they can also put a lot of stress on the patients and their families. The Transplant House West Michigan is designed to take some of the pressure off both patients and families. (Nov. 29, 2022)
WOOD
Kentwood Resident Recognized as ‘Shining Star’ by AARP Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- AARP’s annual Shining Star Award was recently bestowed upon Debbie Sytsma of Kentwood. This highest of honors acknowledges leadership, service and community impact executed by an AARP Michigan volunteer. According to AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein, Sytsma is a dynamic force within the...
WWMTCw
Sports Director Andy Pepper to start 18-hour Bell Ringing Marathon Monday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Another year means another Bell Ringing Marathon with News Channel 3's Sports Director Andy Pepper. For the past seven years, Pepper has set off around West Michigan, putting in 18 hours to raise money on behalf of the Salvation Army. Donations: Salvation Army kicks off annual...
swmichigandining.com
Circle K (Sprinkle Road)
Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
WOOD
2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
Township Shutting Down Kalamazoo Area Farm In Controversial Move
There seems to be some big controversy after the Soil Friends Hard Cider CO in Galesburg received a notice from the township of Comstock informing them that all operations would be shut down. Over the weekend they made a Facebook post that shows the ordinance, telling them to close:. Unfortunately,...
whtc.com
Week of Holiday Festivities Begins Tonight in Zeeland
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 28, 2022) – Now that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror, it’s full steam ahead this week with Christmas less than four weeks away. The holiday festival spotlight shines first on Zeeland, as the Holland Modular Railroad Club has set up its Holiday Train Show inside of the Howard Miller Community Center. From today through December 17th, the display will be accessible to the public on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 8 PM, and on Saturdays from 10 AM to 1 PM.
WOOD
Get your retirement funds in order before the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
'Hey, Ray': Family of missing Wyoming man asks community to talk to him if seen
WYOMING, Mich. — A week after a Wyoming man went missing, his family continues the search for him. Ray Tarasiewicz, 69, went missing on Monday, Nov. 21. According to Ray's daughter, Amanda McCarty, the best way to help find her father is with two words. "Hey, Ray," she says.
Comments / 0