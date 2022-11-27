ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Keep your body safe this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a busy time of year, with families gearing up for the busy holiday season. It’s important to stay safe and keep our bodies healthy. Today, we have Dr. Christopher Miller here with Total Health Chiropractic to give us some tips to stay safe and healthy during this busy time!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 113022

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Local doctors see great improvement in epilepsy treatments. Cookies for a Cause seeks homemade cookies for deployed …. Nov. 30, 2022. Grand Rapids Gold wins over Wisconsin Herd. MHSAA basketball: Nov. 29, 2022. Storm Team 8 Forecast,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

John Ball Zoo participating in Giving Zoo Day

Home away from home in works for transplant patients, …. Transplants are lifesaving and life changing operations. But they can also put a lot of stress on the patients and their families. The Transplant House West Michigan is designed to take some of the pressure off both patients and families. (Nov. 29, 2022)
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Kentwood Resident Recognized as ‘Shining Star’ by AARP Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- AARP’s annual Shining Star Award was recently bestowed upon Debbie Sytsma of Kentwood. This highest of honors acknowledges leadership, service and community impact executed by an AARP Michigan volunteer. According to AARP Associate State Director Jennifer Feuerstein, Sytsma is a dynamic force within the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Circle K (Sprinkle Road)

Living in Michigan for the past decade, it’s hard to fathom that I grew up in an area of Illinois without an ice rink. We used to play roller hockey in the street or at a nearby basketball court but I didn’t actually get a chance to ice skate on an actual rink until I was in college. A friend of mine tried to clear off the pond at her house but that never really worked.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Body of missing man found along lakeshore in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have located the body of a man who was reported missing from his Allegan County home a week ago. Avel T. Martinez, 42, was found dead on Monday, Nov. 28, near the lakeshore in the area of Riley Street and North Lakeshore Drive in Ottawa County. His body was recovered by members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Michigan to Big Ten Title game following ‘legendary’ …. Michigan lives to see another week after a season-defining win over rival Ohio State. (Nov. 28, 2022) Prank or not? MSP still investigating highway shootings. Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck...
KENTWOOD, MI
whtc.com

Week of Holiday Festivities Begins Tonight in Zeeland

ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 28, 2022) – Now that Thanksgiving is in the rear view mirror, it’s full steam ahead this week with Christmas less than four weeks away. The holiday festival spotlight shines first on Zeeland, as the Holland Modular Railroad Club has set up its Holiday Train Show inside of the Howard Miller Community Center. From today through December 17th, the display will be accessible to the public on Mondays through Thursdays from 6 AM to 8 PM, and on Saturdays from 10 AM to 1 PM.
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

Get your retirement funds in order before the new year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays season is officially underway! The countdown is on to Christmas…and SOON a brand new year. That makes this a great time to take charge of your financial future! Our financial expert and sponsor of this segment tom jacobs with jacobs financial services joins us today to talk about the importance of planning correctly for your future!
GRANDVILLE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Taco John’s opening three restaurants in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Taco John’s, a quick-service Mexican restaurant founded in Cheyenne, Wyoming, is opening three restaurants in the Grand Rapids area in December. The first restaurant, located at 1730 28th St. SW in Wyoming, is scheduled to open Dec. 5. The second location, 4029 32nd Ave. in Hudsonville, is expected to open Dec. 12. The third restaurant is located at 6722 Broadmoor Ave SE. in Caledonia. It’s scheduled to open Dec. 19.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy