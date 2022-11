Colorado may be the best place to enjoy the year-round beauty of endless blue skies and sunny days. We often enjoy the favorable conditions to get out and get some fresh air even in the winter months. According to Nature Scared, people who are 65 years old and older can benefit from the restorative qualities of being outdoors. Nature supports mental clarity and well-being along with better health outcomes. In older adults, studies show that physical activity in green spaces can be linked to better moods, decreased chance of depression, reduced stress levels, increased mobility, and improved cognitive function. The following tips can aid in making outdoor adventures sensible and safe.

